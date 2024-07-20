How to Open New Window in Chrome with Keyboard?
If you’re a frequent user of Google Chrome, you might find it convenient to perform tasks using keyboard shortcuts rather than relying on your mouse. Opening a new window in Chrome is one such task that can be easily accomplished with a few keystrokes. In this article, we’ll guide you through the steps to open a new window in Chrome using only your keyboard.
To open a new window in Chrome using your keyboard, follow these steps:
1. First, make sure Google Chrome is open and active on your computer.
2. Press the Ctrl + N keys simultaneously.
That’s it! You have successfully opened a new window in Chrome using your keyboard. This method works on both Windows and Mac operating systems.
Related FAQs
1. How do I open a new tab instead of a window in Chrome?
To open a new tab instead of a window in Chrome, simply press Ctrl + T on your keyboard.
2. Can I open a new incognito window with a keyboard shortcut?
Yes, you can. Press Ctrl + Shift + N simultaneously to open a new incognito window in Chrome.
3. How do I navigate between different open windows in Chrome using the keyboard?
You can switch between open windows in Chrome by pressing Ctrl + Tab. Keep pressing Tab while holding down the Ctrl key until you reach the desired window.
4. Is there a shortcut to close a Chrome window with the keyboard?
Absolutely! Press Ctrl + Shift + W to close the current Chrome window using your keyboard.
5. Can I open a recently closed tab using a keyboard shortcut?
Yes, you can. Simply press Ctrl + Shift + T, and Chrome will reopen the last closed tab.
6. How do I open a link in a new window using the keyboard?
If you want to open a link in a new window rather than a new tab, press Shift + Enter after selecting the link.
7. Is it possible to open specific websites in separate windows automatically?
Yes, you can configure Chrome to open certain websites in separate windows by going to Settings > On startup > Open a specific page or set of pages > Add a new page. Enter the URL of the website you want to open in a new window.
8. Can I create a keyboard shortcut to open a new window in Chrome?
Chrome doesn’t have a built-in option to set a custom keyboard shortcut for opening a new window, but you can use third-party applications such as AutoHotkey to achieve this.
9. How do I switch between multiple Chrome windows using the keyboard?
To switch between multiple Chrome windows, press Alt + Tab. This keyboard shortcut works for all open applications, not just Chrome.
10. How can I reopen a closed window that had several tabs?
If you accidentally close a Chrome window with multiple tabs, simply press Ctrl + Shift + T repeatedly to reopen the closed window along with all its tabs.
11. Is there a way to rearrange the order of open windows in Chrome with the keyboard?
Unfortunately, Chrome doesn’t provide a direct keyboard shortcut to rearrange the order of open windows. However, you can use the mouse to drag and rearrange the windows.
12. Is it possible to open multiple windows in Chrome simultaneously?
Yes, you can open multiple windows in Chrome concurrently by using the keyboard shortcut Ctrl + N for each new window you want to open.