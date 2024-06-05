How to Open New Tab on Mac with Keyboard?
Navigating through multiple tabs is essential for efficient browsing. While it’s common to right-click and select “Open Link in New Tab” or use a trackpad gesture to open a new tab on Mac, did you know that you can accomplish this task quickly and easily using just your keyboard? In this article, we will explore the simple keyboard shortcut to open a new tab on Mac and provide solutions to related FAQs.
To open a new tab on your Mac using only the keyboard, press the Command (⌘) key along with the letter “T” at the same time. This handy shortcut works in most web browsers, including Safari, Google Chrome, and Mozilla Firefox. With just two keys, you can swiftly open a new tab and start browsing without interruption.
Now that we have addressed the primary question, here are some related FAQs and their answers:
1. How do I switch between tabs using the keyboard on Mac?
To switch between open tabs on Mac using the keyboard, press Command (⌘) + Option (⌥) + the left or right arrow key.
2. Can I open a link in a new tab without using the mouse on Mac?
Yes, you can open a link in a new tab without the mouse by pressing the Command (⌘) key and holding it while clicking on the link. This will open the link in a new background tab.
3. What if the Command (⌘) + T shortcut does not work?
If the Command (⌘) + T shortcut does not open a new tab, ensure that your web browser is active and try again. If the issue persists, check your keyboard preferences or try restarting your computer.
4. Is there a way to reopen recently closed tabs using a keyboard shortcut?
Yes, you can reopen a recently closed tab on Mac by pressing Command (⌘) + Shift + T. This combination will restore the most recently closed tab in your web browser.
5. How can I open a new tab in a background window?
To open a new tab in the background without immediately switching to it, use the Command (⌘) + Shift (⇧) + T shortcut.
6. Can I open a second new tab without switching to the newly opened tab?
Yes, you can open a second new tab without immediately switching to it by using the Command (⌘) + Shift (⇧) + N shortcut in certain web browsers.
7. Is there a way to close a tab using a keyboard shortcut?
Certainly! To close the currently selected tab using only the keyboard, press Command (⌘) + W.
8. How can I access specific tabs using the keyboard?
To directly access the first nine tabs in Safari, use the Command (⌘) key along with the numbers 1-9. Command (⌘) + 9 will take you to the last open tab.
9. Can I duplicate a tab in my web browser using a keyboard shortcut?
Yes, you can duplicate a tab using the Command (⌘) + L shortcut. It will instantly create a copy of the current tab.
10. What is the keyboard shortcut to switch between browser windows?
To switch between different browser windows or applications, press Command (⌘) + ` (backtick).
11. How can I open a new private browsing window using the keyboard?
To open a new private browsing window, press Command (⌘) + Shift (⇧) + N. This shortcut is supported in various web browsers.
12. Can I close all tabs except the currently selected one using a keyboard shortcut?
Yes, you can close all tabs except the current one by pressing Option (⌥) + Command (⌘) + W. This shortcut is particularly useful when you have numerous tabs open and want to quickly close them all.
Mastering keyboard shortcuts can significantly enhance your browsing experience on a Mac. With the simple Command (⌘) + T combination, you can open new tabs effortlessly and navigate through your favorite websites seamlessly. Whether you are a casual internet user or a seasoned professional, utilizing keyboard shortcuts can save time and increase productivity.