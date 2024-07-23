How to open new folder with keyboard?

Are you tired of constantly reaching for your mouse to perform simple tasks on your computer? Opening a new folder doesn’t have to be one of them! In this article, we will discuss how you can easily open a new folder with just a few keyboard shortcuts, saving you time and effort.
The Keyboard Shortcut Method
While there are various ways to open a new folder on your computer, using keyboard shortcuts is the quickest and most efficient method. Here’s how you can do it:
1. Create a new folder: To create a new folder, simply press the “Ctrl”, “Shift”, and “N” keys simultaneously. This will instantly create a new folder in the current directory.
2. Rename the folder: After creating the folder, you might want to rename it. Press the “F2” key to activate the renaming mode, type in the desired name, and press “Enter” to save the changes.
3. Access the folder: To access the newly created folder, press the “Arrow Right” key to move into the folder. You can continue navigating through your file system using arrow keys and the “Enter” key to open folders.
4. Open the folder in a new window: If you want to open the folder in a new window, hold down the “Ctrl” key while pressing “Enter”. This will open the folder in a separate window without closing the current one.
5. Perform a search within the folder: To search for a specific file within the folder, press “Ctrl”, “F”, and enter the desired search term. This will bring up the search dialog, allowing you to find files easily.
6. Create subfolders: To create a subfolder within the current folder, press “Ctrl”, “Shift”, “N” to create a new folder, and then use the “Arrow Right” key to move into the newly created folder. Repeat this process to create as many subfolders as needed.
7. Delete the folder: To delete the folder, select it by pressing the “Space” bar, and then press the “Delete” key. Confirm the deletion if prompted.
8. Change folder properties: If you want to modify folder properties such as sharing settings or permissions, select the folder and press the “Alt” and “Enter” keys simultaneously. This will open the folder properties dialog.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. How can I navigate to the desktop using a keyboard shortcut?
Press “Win” key + “D” to quickly navigate to the desktop.
2. How can I open a folder in a new tab instead of a new window?
Hold down the “Ctrl” key and click on the folder to open it in a new tab.
3. Can I open a recently accessed folder using a shortcut?
Yes, press “Ctrl”, “Shift”, and “O” to open the recently accessed folders dialog.
4. How do I select multiple folders at once?
Hold down the “Ctrl” key and use the arrow keys to select multiple folders. Press “Enter” to open them.
5. Is it possible to undo a folder creation?
No, once a folder is created, it cannot be undone. However, you can delete the folder if it is no longer needed.
6. Can I copy a folder using keyboard shortcuts?
Yes, select the folder by pressing the “Space” bar, press “Ctrl”, “C” to copy it, navigate to the desired location, and press “Ctrl”, “V” to paste the folder.
7. How can I quickly jump to a specific folder in a long directory path?
Press “Ctrl”, “E” to activate the Windows Explorer search bar, type in a part of the folder name, and press “Enter” to open it.
8. Is it possible to create a new folder in a specific location?
Yes, navigate to the desired location using the arrow keys, press “Ctrl”, “Shift”, and “N” to create a new folder.
9. How can I close the currently opened folder?
Press “Ctrl”, “W” to close the active folder.
10. How do I move a folder to another location?
Select the folder by pressing the “Space” bar, press “Ctrl”, “X” to cut it, navigate to the desired location, and press “Ctrl”, “V” to paste the folder.
11. How do I view the properties of a folder?
Select the folder and press the “Alt” and “Enter” keys simultaneously to open the folder properties dialog.
12. How can I quickly create a shortcut to a folder?
Select the folder by pressing the “Space” bar, press “Alt”, “Shift”, and “Enter” to create a shortcut to the folder on the desktop.