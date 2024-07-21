Do you find it inconvenient to constantly switch between your mouse and keyboard to open minimized windows? Fortunately, there’s a simple solution! In this article, we’ll show you how to quickly restore minimized windows using only your keyboard. Say goodbye to unnecessary mouse movements and speed up your workflow by following these steps.
Step 1: Access the Taskbar
The taskbar is your starting point for opening minimized windows with your keyboard. To access it, you need to press the “Windows” key on your keyboard.
Step 2: Navigate through the Taskbar Items
Once the taskbar is open, you can navigate through the different items using the left and right arrow keys on your keyboard.
Step 3: Open Minimized Windows
How to open minimized windows with keyboard? To open a minimized window, navigate to it using the left and right arrow keys, and then press the “Enter” key on your keyboard.
By following these three simple steps, you can seamlessly open minimized windows directly from your keyboard, avoiding the need to rely on your mouse.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. How can I minimize a window using the keyboard?
To minimize a window using the keyboard, press the “Windows” key + Down arrow.
2. How do I restore a minimized window without the keyboard?
You can restore a minimized window without using the keyboard by clicking on its corresponding taskbar icon with your mouse.
3. Can I open multiple minimized windows simultaneously using the keyboard?
Yes, you can! Simply navigate to each minimized window using the arrow keys and press “Enter” to open them.
4. Is there a shortcut to restore all minimized windows at once?
Unfortunately, there is no built-in shortcut to restore all minimized windows simultaneously. You’ll need to open them one by one using the method described above.
5. What if I accidentally close a minimized window?
If you accidentally close a minimized window, you can easily reopen it by launching the corresponding application again.
6. Are there any alternative methods to open minimized windows?
Yes, you can also use the ALT + TAB keyboard shortcut to switch between open windows, including minimized ones.
7. Can I customize keyboard shortcuts for opening minimized windows?
No, the ability to customize keyboard shortcuts for opening minimized windows isn’t available in the default Windows settings. However, third-party software or utilities might offer this functionality.
8. Will this method work on all versions of Windows?
Yes, this method works on all modern versions of Windows, including Windows 10, Windows 8, and Windows 7.
9. Can I use this method to open minimized windows in fullscreen applications?
No, this method only applies to windows that are minimized on the taskbar. Fullscreen applications typically require different methods to switch between them.
10. What do I do if the minimize button is disabled on a window?
If the minimize button is disabled on a window, it means the application doesn’t support minimizing. In such cases, you can’t use this method to open minimized windows.
11. How can I identify which window is currently selected on the taskbar?
The selected window on the taskbar is usually highlighted or appears with a different color or shading. Keep an eye out for these visual cues to identify the selected window.
12. Can I use this method with a non-Windows keyboard?
If your non-Windows keyboard is compatible with your operating system, you should be able to use this method to open minimized windows. However, the specific key combinations may vary.