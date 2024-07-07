How to open itunes from external hard drive?

iTunes is a popular media player and library software developed by Apple Inc. It allows users to manage their music, videos, podcasts, and more. By default, iTunes stores your media library on your computer’s local hard drive. However, if you have a large collection of files and want to save space on your computer, you can choose to store your iTunes library on an external hard drive. This article will guide you through the process of opening iTunes from an external hard drive.
Requirements:
Before we begin, ensure that you have the following:
1. An external hard drive with sufficient storage space.
2. The latest version of iTunes installed on your computer.
3. Your iTunes library and media files already transferred to the external hard drive.
Step-by-Step Guide:
Now, let’s dive into the steps to open iTunes from your external hard drive:
1. Connect your external hard drive to your computer using the appropriate cable.
2. Launch iTunes on your computer. If you don’t have iTunes installed, visit the Apple website and download the latest version.
3. Once iTunes is open, click on the “Edit” tab in the top left corner of the iTunes window (Windows) or the “iTunes” tab in the top left corner of the screen (Mac).
4. From the drop-down menu, select “Preferences.”
5. In the Preferences window, click on the “Advanced” tab.
6. Under the “iTunes Media folder location” section, click on the “Change” button.
7. A window will appear, prompting you to locate your iTunes library. Navigate to your external hard drive and select the folder where your iTunes library is stored. Click “Open” to confirm your selection.
8. Click “OK” in the Preferences window to save your changes.
9. Restart iTunes to apply the new settings.
10. After restarting, iTunes should automatically detect and access your library from the external hard drive.
Related FAQs:
1. Can I move my existing iTunes library to an external hard drive?
Yes, you can move your entire iTunes library, including media files and playlists, to an external hard drive.
2. Will moving my iTunes library to an external hard drive delete any files?
Moving your iTunes library to an external hard drive does not delete any files. However, it’s always a good practice to have a backup before performing any changes.
3. How do I transfer my iTunes library to the external hard drive?
To transfer your iTunes library, connect the external hard drive, locate your iTunes folder on your computer, copy it to the external hard drive, and then change the iTunes Media folder location in iTunes preferences.
4. Can I access my iTunes library from different computers using the external hard drive?
Yes, if you have your iTunes library stored on an external hard drive, you can connect the drive to different computers and open iTunes using the same method mentioned above.
5. Can I use a network-attached storage (NAS) device as an external hard drive for my iTunes library?
Yes, you can use a NAS device as an external hard drive for your iTunes library by mapping it to a drive letter on your computer.
6. Can I sync my iPhone or iPad with iTunes using the external hard drive?
Yes, you can sync your iPhone or iPad with iTunes even if your library is stored on an external hard drive. Just connect your device as usual, and iTunes will recognize it.
7. What happens if I disconnect the external hard drive while iTunes is open?
If you disconnect the external hard drive while iTunes is open, iTunes will not be able to access your library and media files. It’s important to always keep the external hard drive connected while using iTunes.
8. Can I switch back to the internal hard drive for my iTunes library?
Yes, if you decide to switch back to your internal hard drive for your iTunes library, simply follow the steps mentioned above and select the folder on your internal hard drive as the new iTunes Media folder location.
9. How do I organize my media files on the external hard drive?
You can organize your media files on the external hard drive just like you would on your computer’s local hard drive. Create folders and subfolders to categorize your files for easy navigation.
10. Can I use an SSD (Solid-State Drive) as an external hard drive for my iTunes library?
Yes, you can use an SSD as an external hard drive for your iTunes library. It will provide faster access to your media files.
11. Can I encrypt the external hard drive for added security?
Yes, you can encrypt the external hard drive using encryption software or built-in encryption features. Keep in mind that you may need to enter a password every time you connect the drive.
12. Can I still use iTunes Match or Apple Music with my library on the external hard drive?
Yes, you can still use iTunes Match or Apple Music with your iTunes library on an external hard drive. These services work seamlessly with iTunes, regardless of the storage location.