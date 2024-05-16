How to open folder in Mac using keyboard?

Opening folders in Mac using the keyboard can be a convenient way to navigate through the file system quickly and efficiently. Rather than reaching for the mouse or trackpad, you can utilize a few simple keyboard shortcuts to access your desired folders on your Mac. In this article, we will provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to open a folder in Mac using the keyboard and answer some related FAQs for your convenience.
How to open a folder in Mac using the keyboard:
1. **Press Command + Space** to open Spotlight Search, which allows you to search for files and applications on your Mac.
2. **Type the name of the folder you want to open** in the search bar. As you type, Spotlight Search will suggest results based on your input.
3. **Use the arrow keys** to highlight the desired folder from the search results.
4. **Press the Enter or Return key** to open the selected folder. The folder will open in a new Finder window.
5. Alternatively, you can use the **Go to Folder** command. Press Command + Shift + G while in Finder or any open dialog box.
6. **Type the path or name of the folder** you want to open in the “Go to the folder” dialog box.
7. Press Enter or Return to open the folder you specified. The folder will open in a new Finder window.
Now that you know how to open folders using the keyboard, let’s address some related FAQs:
1. How can I quickly navigate to a folder without using Spotlight Search?
You can press Command + Shift + C to quickly navigate to the top-level “Computer” folder in Finder, where you can access various folders.
2. Is it possible to open multiple folders simultaneously using the keyboard?
Yes, you can open multiple folders simultaneously by holding down the Command key while selecting multiple folders, then pressing Command + O to open them all at once.
3. Can I navigate through folders using the Tab key?
Unfortunately, you can’t navigate through folders directly using the Tab key. However, you can use the arrow keys to move between folders and files within Finder windows.
4. Can I create a keyboard shortcut for a specific folder?
Yes, you can create a keyboard shortcut for a specific folder by using the “Keyboard” system preferences. Go to System Preferences > Keyboard > Shortcuts > App Shortcuts. Click the “+” button, select Finder as the application, type the name of the folder in the “Menu Title” field, and assign a keyboard shortcut of your choice.
5. Are there alternative methods to open folders using the keyboard?
Yes, you can also use the Terminal application to open folders using the keyboard. Simply open Terminal, type “open” followed by a space, then drag and drop the folder you want to open into the Terminal window, and press Enter.
6. How can I quickly access the Downloads folder?
To quickly access the Downloads folder using the keyboard, press Command + Option + L in Finder. This will automatically open the Downloads folder.
7. How can I navigate to the parent folder using the keyboard?
To navigate to the parent folder using the keyboard, press Command + Up Arrow. This will take you up one level in the folder hierarchy.
8. Can I open folders using keyboard shortcuts in third-party file manager applications?
Keyboard shortcuts for navigating through folders may vary depending on the file manager application you are using. It is recommended to refer to the application’s documentation or preferences to learn about specific keyboard shortcuts.
9. How can I quickly open the Home folder?
You can quickly open the Home folder by pressing Command + Shift + H in Finder. This keyboard shortcut will directly open your Home folder.
10. How can I access the Desktop folder using the keyboard?
To quickly access the Desktop folder using the keyboard, press Command + Shift + D in Finder. This will open the Desktop folder directly.
11. Can I navigate between different open Finder windows using the keyboard?
Yes, you can navigate between different open Finder windows by pressing Command + ` (backtick). This keyboard shortcut allows you to switch between different open windows within the same application.
12. Is there a way to open a folder in a new tab instead of a new window using the keyboard?
Yes, you can open folders in a new tab instead of a new window by holding down the Command key while pressing the folder’s name or icon. This will open the folder in a new tab within the same Finder window.