How to open finder in Mac keyboard shortcut?

If you are a Mac user, you might be aware of the convenience and efficiency a keyboard shortcut provides. When it comes to opening the Finder, the default file management system on macOS, there is indeed a quick way to access it. In this article, we will guide you through the simple steps to open the Finder using a keyboard shortcut.
The Answer: Command + Spacebar
To open the Finder on your Mac using a keyboard shortcut, simply press the Command and Spacebar keys simultaneously. This shortcut activates the Spotlight search bar, which is a multifunctional tool on macOS, and as a bonus, it automatically sets the text input in the search bar to find files in the Finder.
Once you press Command + Spacebar, you will notice the Spotlight search bar appearing at the top right corner of your screen. At that moment, you can start typing the name of the file or folder you want to locate, or you can directly press Enter to open up the Finder application interface.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. How can I open Finder manually without using a keyboard shortcut?
To open Finder manually, you can either click on the Finder icon in the Dock (the icon with a smiling blue face) or navigate to the Applications folder and double-click on the Finder app.
2. Can I change the keyboard shortcut to open the Finder?
Yes, you can change the default shortcut to open the Finder on your Mac. To do this, go to System Preferences, select Keyboard, then click on the Shortcuts tab. From there, choose Spotlight on the left-hand side, and you can set a custom keyboard shortcut for opening the Finder.
3. What if I want to search for something other than files in the Finder?
In the Spotlight search bar, you can search for various things besides files. It can be documents, apps, contacts, or even perform calculations. Simply type your query in the search bar, and Spotlight will provide you with relevant results.
4. Is there a way to open Finder without using Spotlight?
Yes, there are alternative methods to open Finder without using the Spotlight search bar. You can create a Finder shortcut on your Dock by dragging the folder icon to the Dock, use the Command + Option + Spacebar keyboard shortcut to launch the Finder through the Application Switcher, or even use the Launchpad to find and open the Finder.
5. Can I customize the appearance of the Finder window?
Yes, you can customize the appearance of the Finder window to suit your preferences. In the Finder menu, click on “View” and select “Show Toolbar” or “Hide Toolbar” to toggle the toolbar’s visibility. Additionally, you can modify the sidebar, adjust icon sizes, and arrange items according to your liking.
6. How can I quickly access frequently used folders in the Finder?
To access frequently used folders with ease, you can add them to the Finder’s sidebar. Simply drag and drop the folder onto the sidebar, and it will appear as a shortcut for effortless navigation.
7. Can I use the keyboard shortcuts within the Finder window?
Yes, there are numerous keyboard shortcuts available within the Finder window to perform various actions quickly. For example, Command + N creates a new Finder window, Command + C copies selected items, and Command + V pastes items.
8. Is it possible to search for files in specific locations using the Finder search bar?
Certainly! When using the Finder search bar, you can specify the search location by clicking on the arrow beside the search field and selecting the desired directory. This way, you can search for files only within a particular folder or section.
9. Does the Finder have any advanced search options?
Yes, the Finder provides advanced search options for refining your search criteria. By clicking on the ‘+’ button in the Finder search bar, it allows you to add specific search criteria like file type, date modified, or even the kind of content inside documents.
10. Can I perform actions on multiple files simultaneously using the Finder?
Absolutely! By selecting multiple files in the Finder window, you can perform actions on all of them simultaneously. For instance, you can delete, copy, or move multiple files at once, making file management more efficient.
11. Is it possible to preview files in the Finder without opening them?
The Finder enables file preview without even opening them. By selecting the file and pressing the Spacebar key, a Quick Look window opens up, allowing you to preview the file’s content without the need to launch any external application.
12. Can I navigate the Finder using keyboard shortcuts?
Yes, you can navigate through the Finder using keyboard shortcuts. For example, pressing Command + Up Arrow takes you to the parent folder, Command + Down Arrow opens the selected folder or file, and Command + Right Arrow expands the selected folder in the sidebar.
In conclusion, opening the Finder on a Mac using a keyboard shortcut is effortless and efficient. By utilizing the Command + Spacebar shortcut, you can access the Finder instantly, enhancing your productivity and streamlining file management on macOS.