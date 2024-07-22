**How to Open Dodge RAM Tailgate?**
Having trouble figuring out how to open the tailgate of your Dodge RAM? Don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Opening the tailgate of a Dodge RAM is a simple process, and in this article, we will guide you through the steps to get it done effortlessly.
**Step-by-Step Guide to Opening Your Dodge RAM Tailgate**
1. **Locate the handle:** Stand behind your Dodge RAM and locate the tailgate handle. It is usually positioned in the center or towards the right-hand side.
2. **Unlock the tailgate:** If your Dodge RAM has a locking mechanism, ensure that it is unlocked. You can do this by inserting the key into the lock cylinder, turning it counterclockwise, or using the keyless entry system to unlock the tailgate.
3. **Apply pressure:** With one hand on the handle, use the other hand to apply downward pressure on the tailgate. This will help release the latches that hold the tailgate in place.
4. **Pull the handle:** While maintaining pressure on the tailgate, pull the handle towards you. This action will disengage the latches and unlock the tailgate.
5. **Lift the tailgate:** Once the latches are released, lift the tailgate upwards. You may need to apply a bit of force, especially if it hasn’t been opened in a while.
6. **Secure the tailgate:** If you need to prop the tailgate open, look for the tailgate support cables on each side. Hook them into the designated slots to keep the tailgate securely open.
**Frequently Asked Questions**
Q1: How do I close the tailgate of my Dodge RAM?
Simply lift the tailgate, align it with the truck bed, and gently push it back into place until you hear the latches engage.
Q2: Can I open my Dodge RAM tailgate remotely?
Some Dodge RAM models offer a power-release tailgate feature that allows you to open it remotely using the key fob or the interior cabin controls.
Q3: What if my tailgate is stuck and won’t open?
If your tailgate is not opening despite following the steps mentioned above, it might be due to a mechanical issue. Consult a professional technician to diagnose and fix the problem.
Q4: How do I adjust the tailgate latch on my Dodge RAM?
To adjust the tailgate latch, locate the adjustment bolt on the inner side of the tailgate. Loosen it with a wrench and reposition the latch to align with the tailgate, then tighten the bolt back up.
Q5: Can I open the tailgate when the truck is locked?
No, you cannot open the tailgate of a Dodge RAM when the truck is locked. Make sure the truck is unlocked before attempting to open the tailgate.
Q6: Is it possible to remove the tailgate completely?
Yes, you can remove the tailgate by detaching the cables and removing the hinge bolts. However, consult your vehicle’s user manual for specific instructions.
Q7: Can I install an aftermarket tailgate assist to make opening easier?
Yes, there are aftermarket tailgate assist kits available that can make opening and closing the tailgate smoother and safer.
Q8: Why is my tailgate handle not working?
The tailgate handle may not work due to a broken cable, faulty latch mechanism, or a problem with the unlocking mechanism. Inspect and replace any broken or malfunctioning parts.
Q9: Can I open the tailgate with a broken handle?
If the handle is broken, you can try using a pair of pliers or a screwdriver to manually activate the latch mechanism and open the tailgate.
Q10: Does opening the tailgate affect gas mileage?
Opening the tailgate while driving can disrupt the airflow in the truck bed, potentially increasing drag and reducing fuel efficiency. Consider using tailgate nets or tonneau covers to mitigate this issue.
Q11: Is it safe to stand or sit on the tailgate?
While the tailgate can support some weight, it is not designed to bear excessive loads or support people standing or sitting on it. Doing so may cause damage or injuries.
Q12: Are there any safety measures to prevent accidental tailgate opening?
Dodge RAMs have a safety feature that requires you to unlock the tailgate separately from the vehicle’s doors, reducing the chances of accidental tailgate opening while the truck is in motion.