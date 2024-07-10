Opening the Command Prompt (Cmd) on your Windows computer is usually done through the start menu or by searching for it in the search bar. However, there’s a quicker and more convenient way to open Cmd using a keyboard shortcut. In this article, we will guide you step by step on how to open Cmd with a keyboard shortcut.
The Answer: How to Open Cmd with Keyboard Shortcut
To open the Command Prompt using a keyboard shortcut, follow the steps below:
Step 1: Locate the Cmd executable file
The first step is to find the location of the Cmd executable file on your computer. This file is usually located in the System32 folder within the Windows directory.
Step 2: Create a shortcut to the Cmd executable file
Next, we need to create a shortcut to the Cmd executable file. Right-click on the desktop or any desired location, select “New,” and then choose “Shortcut.”
Step 3: Specify the location of the Cmd executable file
In the “Create Shortcut” window, click on the “Browse” button and navigate to the location of the Cmd executable file we found earlier (Step 1). Select “cmd.exe” and click “OK.”
Step 4: Assign a keyboard shortcut
Now, it’s time to assign a keyboard shortcut to the newly created shortcut. Right-click on the shortcut and select “Properties.” In the properties window, click on the “Shortcut” tab and go to the “Shortcut key” field. Press your desired key combination to assign the shortcut. For example, you can use “Ctrl + Alt + C” or any other key combination not already in use.
Step 5: Save the changes
Click “Apply” and then “OK” to save the changes you made. Now, whenever you press the assigned keyboard shortcut, the Command Prompt will open instantly.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I change the assigned keyboard shortcut anytime?
Yes, you can modify or remove the assigned keyboard shortcut anytime by following Step 4 mentioned above.
2. Does this method work on all versions of Windows?
Yes, this method works on all versions of Windows, including Windows 7, 8, and 10.
3. Is there a way to open Cmd with a single key press?
No, by default, you need to use a combination of keys as a shortcut to open Cmd. However, you can choose any key combination that suits you best.
4. What if the Cmd executable file is not in the System32 folder?
If you cannot find the Cmd executable file in the System32 folder, try searching your computer for “cmd.exe” using the search feature. Once found, use the file’s location to create the shortcut as described in Step 2.
5. Can I assign the same keyboard shortcut to other programs too?
No, the assigned keyboard shortcut will be specific to the Cmd shortcut you created. Assigning the same shortcut to another program may cause conflicts.
6. How can I unassign the keyboard shortcut?
To unassign the keyboard shortcut, right-click on the Command Prompt shortcut, go to “Properties,” click on the “Shortcut” tab, and clear the “Shortcut key” field. Then, save the changes.
7. Is it possible to open multiple instances of Cmd with the keyboard shortcut?
No, the keyboard shortcut will only open a single instance of Cmd. To open multiple instances, you will need to repeat the keyboard shortcut or open them manually.
8. Can I create a different keyboard shortcut for PowerShell?
Yes, you can follow the same steps mentioned above to create a keyboard shortcut for PowerShell. Instead of “cmd.exe,” you just need to specify the location of the PowerShell executable (“powershell.exe”) in Step 3.
9. Can I use the same keyboard shortcut on different user accounts?
Yes, the assigned keyboard shortcut will work for all user accounts on the computer.
10. Can I use a keyboard shortcut to open the Command Prompt with administrator privileges?
Unfortunately, the keyboard shortcut created using this method will always open the Command Prompt without administrator privileges. To open Cmd as an administrator, you still need to right-click on the shortcut and select “Run as administrator.”
11. Is it possible to use this method to open Cmd from any active window?
No, this keyboard shortcut will only work when you are on the desktop or have an active window with no text input field selected.
12. Are there any alternatives to opening Cmd with a keyboard shortcut?
Yes, there are alternative methods to open Cmd without using a keyboard shortcut, such as searching for “cmd” in the Start menu, using the Run dialog box (Windows key + R), or navigating through the Windows System folder.