**How to open calculator with keyboard?**
Opening the calculator on your computer can be done quickly and conveniently using only your keyboard. Here’s how you can open the calculator with just a few keypresses:
1. Press the Windows key: The Windows key is typically located near the bottom left of your keyboard, often with the Windows logo on it.
2. Type “calculator”: Once you press the Windows key, a search bar or Start menu will appear. Start typing “calculator” without the quotation marks.
3. Press Enter: As you type, you should see the Calculator app appear as a search result. Once it is highlighted, press Enter to open it.
That’s it! You have successfully opened the calculator using your keyboard, saving you the hassle of navigating through menus or using the mouse.
Related FAQs:
1. Can I open the calculator without using the Windows key?
Yes, every version of Windows provides multiple ways to access programs and tools, including the calculator. You can search for “calculator” directly in the Start menu or create a desktop shortcut for even quicker access.
2. Is there a keyboard shortcut specifically for the calculator?
Although there isn’t a dedicated keyboard shortcut for the calculator application, you can customize shortcut keys for specific programs on your computer.
3. I’m using a Mac computer. How can I open the calculator with my keyboard?
On macOS, you can use the Spotlight search function by pressing Command + Space, then type “calculator” and hit Enter to open it.
4. Is there a way to open the calculator using the command prompt?
Yes, you can open the calculator using the command prompt by typing “calc” and pressing Enter.
5. Can I pin the calculator to my taskbar for quick access?
Absolutely! Right-click on the calculator app and select “Pin to taskbar” to have it readily available with just a single click.
6. What if I want to use a different calculator app installed on my computer?
If you have other calculator programs installed, you can follow a similar process by typing their specific names in the search bar instead of “calculator.”
7. Is it possible to open the calculator using a keyboard shortcut in different languages?
Yes, the method described above works regardless of the keyboard language you are using on your computer.
8. Can I open the calculator while using full-screen applications or games?
Yes, you can use the Windows key to open the Start menu or search bar even while using full-screen applications. However, be aware that some applications may override this functionality.
9. Is the calculator available on all versions of Windows?
Yes, the calculator is a built-in application in all recent versions of Windows, including Windows 10, Windows 8, and Windows 7.
10. Can I open the calculator without an internet connection?
Yes, the calculator is an offline application and doesn’t require an internet connection to function.
11. How can I close the calculator using only the keyboard?
To close the calculator with your keyboard, press Alt + F4 while the calculator window is active. This keyboard shortcut is a universal method to close any currently active window.
12. Are there any alternative calculator applications I can use?
Yes, several third-party calculator applications are available, offering additional features and functionalities. Some popular alternatives include Microsoft Mathematics, SpeedCrunch, and Calculator Plus. These can be downloaded and installed from trusted sources online.