Opening a new window on your computer can be done with just a few clicks of the mouse, but did you know that you can also achieve this task using your keyboard? Yes, it’s true! In this article, we will guide you through the steps to open a new window using only your keyboard, saving you precious time and effort.
How to Open a New Window with Keyboard
The process of opening a new window with your keyboard involves a combination of keys that can vary depending on the operating system you are using. However, the most common method is using the keyboard shortcut of “Ctrl + N”. Here is how you can do it on different platforms:
For Windows Users:
To open a new window with your keyboard on a Windows computer, follow these simple steps:
1. Press the “Ctrl” key.
2. While holding the “Ctrl” key, press the “N” key.
How to open a new window with keyboard?
To open a new window with your keyboard on a Windows computer, press “Ctrl + N”.
For macOS Users:
If you are a macOS user, you can open a new window using your keyboard by following these steps:
1. Press the “Command” key (⌘).
2. While holding the “Command” key, press the “N” key.
How to open a new window with keyboard?
To open a new window with your keyboard on a macOS computer, press “Command + N”.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. How do I open a new tab instead of a window?
To open a new tab instead of a window, use the keyboard shortcut “Ctrl + T” on a Windows computer and “Command + T” on a macOS computer.
2. Can I open a new window in web browsers?
Yes, you can open a new window in most web browsers by using the keyboard shortcut “Ctrl + N” on Windows and “Command + N” on macOS.
3. What if the keyboard shortcut doesn’t work?
If the keyboard shortcut doesn’t work, try restarting your computer or using a different combination of keys based on your operating system.
4. How can I switch between windows using the keyboard?
To switch between windows using the keyboard, press “Alt + Tab” on Windows or “Command + Tab” on macOS.
5. How do I open a new incognito/private window?
To open a new incognito/private window, use the keyboard shortcut “Ctrl + Shift + N” on a Windows computer and “Command + Shift + N” on a macOS computer.
6. Can I open a new window in Microsoft Office applications?
Yes, you can open a new window in Microsoft Office applications by using the keyboard shortcut “Ctrl + N” on Windows and “Command + N” on macOS.
7. Is there a way to open a new window in file explorer?
Yes, you can open a new window in file explorer by using the keyboard shortcut “Ctrl + N” on a Windows computer and “Command + N” on a macOS computer.
8. How do I open a new visual tab in code editors?
To open a new visual tab in code editors, use the keyboard shortcut “Ctrl + Shift + N” on a Windows computer and “Command + Shift + N” on a macOS computer.
9. How to open a new window with keyboard in Linux?
In Linux, the keyboard shortcut to open a new window may vary depending on the desktop environment you are using. Typically, it is “Ctrl + N”.
10. Are there any alternative keyboard shortcuts to open a new window?
Yes, some applications and operating systems might have alternative keyboard shortcuts to open a new window. You can check the documentation or preferences of the specific software for more information.
11. How do I open a new window in a text editor like Notepad?
To open a new window in a text editor like Notepad on Windows, press “Ctrl + N”. On macOS, you can use “Command + N” in text editing software like TextEdit.
12. Can I customize the keyboard shortcut to open a new window?
In some applications and operating systems, it is possible to customize keyboard shortcuts. Check the preferences or settings of the specific software or operating system to see if customization options are available.