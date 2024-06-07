Using Dropbox as your cloud storage solution is a convenient way to access your files from anywhere. However, there may be instances where you want to prevent certain files or folders from automatically downloading to your computer. In this article, we will discuss how you can achieve this and offer answers to related frequently asked questions.
How to not download files dropbox to computer?
To prevent files from downloading to your computer, you can follow these steps:
1. Access Dropbox Settings: Open the Dropbox application on your computer and click on the gear icon located in the top-right corner of the window.
2. Select Preferences: From the dropdown menu, select “Preferences.”
3. Choose ‘Selective Sync’: In the “Preferences” window, click on the “Sync” tab and then select the button labeled “Selective Sync.”
4. Uncheck Files or Folders: A list of all the folders in your Dropbox will appear. Uncheck the boxes next to the files or folders that you do not want to download to your computer.
5. Save Changes and Apply: Once you have made your selections, click on the “OK” or “Apply” button to save the changes.
From now on, the unchecked files or folders will only be available online through the Dropbox website or the mobile app, and they will not be automatically downloaded to your computer. If you ever need to access these files locally, you can repeat the process and check the boxes again.
Related FAQs:
1. Can I still access the unchecked files and folders?
Absolutely! You can access the unchecked files or folders through the Dropbox website or the mobile app on your smartphone or tablet.
2. Why would I want to prevent certain files or folders from downloading?
If you have limited storage space on your computer or simply want to save bandwidth, preventing certain files from automatically downloading helps to free up space and allows you to choose which files you need locally.
3. Can I change my selective sync settings at any time?
Yes, you can modify your selective sync settings at any time by following the steps mentioned earlier. Simply recheck the boxes to download the files or folders to your computer.
4. Will preventing files from downloading affect their accessibility on other devices?
No, preventing files from downloading to your computer does not affect their accessibility on other devices like smartphones, tablets, or other computers.
5. Are there any limitations to selective sync?
The selective sync feature is an excellent way to choose which files or folders you want to store locally. However, you should be aware that it does not allow you to selectively sync individual files within a folder.
6. Can I still upload files to the folders that I have unchecked for syncing?
Yes, you can still upload files to any folder in Dropbox, regardless of your selective sync settings.
7. Will prevented files occupy any local storage space?
No, preventing files from downloading means that those files will not occupy any storage space on your local computer. They will only take up space in the cloud storage.
8. Can I prevent downloading files on both Windows and Mac?
Yes, the selective sync feature works similarly on both Windows and Mac operating systems.
9. Does it apply to shared folders as well?
Yes, you can use selective sync settings for shared folders as well. By unchecking shared folders, you prevent them from automatically downloading to your computer.
10. Will unchecking a file delete it from the cloud?
No, unchecking a file from the selective sync list only prevents it from downloading to your computer. It does not delete the file from the cloud storage.
11. Can I access unchecked files offline?
No, unchecked files are not available for offline access. To work with these files, you need an active internet connection.
12. Can I preview files that are not downloaded to my computer?
Yes, you can preview most file types directly from the Dropbox website or mobile app without downloading them to your computer. However, certain file types may require specialized software for previewing.