How to navigate youtube with keyboard?

YouTube is a popular platform where users can watch and share a wide variety of videos. While most people use a mouse or touchscreen to navigate YouTube, it is also possible to navigate the platform using only a keyboard. In this article, we will explore how to navigate YouTube effectively using keyboard shortcuts.
Using Keyboard Shortcuts
Keyboard shortcuts are combinations of keys that allow you to perform certain actions without using a mouse or touchpad. YouTube provides a range of keyboard shortcuts that can help you navigate the site easily. Here are some key shortcuts you can use:
1. Spacebar: Pressing the spacebar will pause or play a video.
2. K: Pressing the K key will also pause or play a video.
3. J: Pressing the J key will rewind the video by 10 seconds.
4. L: Pressing the L key will fast forward the video by 10 seconds.
5. M: Pressing the M key will mute or unmute the video.
6. Arrow Keys: Use the arrow keys to navigate up, down, left, and right within the YouTube interface.
7. F: Pressing the F key will toggle between full-screen and normal mode.
8. /: Pressing the / key will place the cursor in the search bar, allowing you to start typing a search query immediately.
9. 0 to 9: Pressing a number key while a video is playing will take you to that percentage of the video. For example, pressing 1 will take you to 10% of the video, and pressing 5 will take you to 50%.
10. Tab and Shift + Tab: Use the Tab key to navigate between different elements on the page, such as buttons and links. Pressing Shift + Tab will move the focus in the opposite direction.
11. Enter: Pressing the Enter key will select the currently focused element, such as a video or a button.
12. B: Pressing the B key will activate the theater mode, which enlarges the video player without going into full-screen mode.
How can I pause or play a video without using the mouse?
You can press the spacebar or the K key to pause or play the video.
How can I rewind a video using the keyboard?
Press the J key to rewind the video by 10 seconds.
How can I fast forward a video using the keyboard?
Press the L key to fast forward the video by 10 seconds.
Can I mute or unmute a video using the keyboard?
Yes, pressing the M key will mute or unmute the video.
Are there shortcuts to navigate within the YouTube interface?
Yes, you can use the arrow keys to navigate up, down, left, and right within the YouTube interface.
How can I switch between full-screen and normal mode?
Press the F key to toggle between full-screen and normal mode.
How can I quickly search for a video?
Press the / key to place the cursor in the search bar, allowing you to start typing a search query immediately.
Is there a way to jump to a specific percentage of the video?
Yes, while a video is playing, you can press a number key from 0 to 9 to jump to that percentage of the video.
How can I navigate between different elements on the page using the keyboard?
You can use the Tab key to navigate between different elements such as buttons and links. Pressing Shift + Tab will move the focus in the opposite direction.
How can I select an element using the keyboard?
Press the Enter key to select the currently focused element, such as a video or a button.
Is there a way to enlarge the video player without going into full-screen mode?
Yes, you can press the B key to activate theater mode, which enlarges the video player.
With these keyboard shortcuts, you can easily navigate and control YouTube without relying on a mouse or touchscreen. Whether you are watching videos, searching for content, or exploring the YouTube interface, using these shortcuts will save you time and improve your user experience. So, give them a try and enjoy a more efficient YouTube browsing session!