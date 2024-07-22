How to navigate taskbar with keyboard?

The taskbar is a prominent feature of the Windows operating system, allowing users to access their favorite programs, the start menu, and manage running applications. While many people rely on their mouse to navigate the taskbar, using the keyboard can be a faster and more efficient way to access its various functions. In this article, we will explore how to navigate the taskbar with a keyboard, as well as provide answers to some related frequently asked questions.
Navigating the Taskbar with Keyboard:
The taskbar is divided into different sections, each serving a unique purpose. By making use of various keyboard shortcuts, you can easily navigate through these sections. Here’s how to navigate the taskbar with a keyboard:
1. **To move focus to the taskbar**, press the Windows key or Ctrl + Esc. This will allow you to start navigating using the arrow keys.
2. **To select or open an application from the taskbar**, use the Windows key + a number key (e.g., Windows key + 1 for the first pinned application). If you’d like to open an application that is already running, use the Windows key + T to highlight the running applications and then use the arrow keys to select and open the desired one.
3. **To access the start menu**, press the Windows key, or Ctrl + Esc, followed by the arrow keys to navigate through the start menu options.
4. **To cycle through running applications on the taskbar**, use the Windows key + T to highlight the running applications, and then use the arrow keys to move between them. Press Enter to open the selected application.
5. **To access the system tray icons**, press the Windows key + B to highlight the system tray. Use the arrow keys to navigate through the icons and press Enter to open or interact with them.
6. **To open the context menu for a taskbar icon**, use the Shift + F10 keyboard shortcut when the desired icon is selected using the Windows key + T or Windows key + B shortcut. This will open the context menu, allowing you to perform various tasks associated with the selected icon.
7. **To open the taskbar settings**, use the Windows key + I to open the Settings app. Then, type “taskbar” in the search bar and select the Taskbar settings option. This will open the settings page where you can customize the behavior and appearance of the taskbar.
FAQs:
Q1: How do I make the taskbar icons bigger or smaller?
A1: To resize the taskbar icons, right-click on an empty space within the taskbar and select ‘Taskbar Settings.’ You can then adjust the ‘Taskbar size’ slider to make the icons bigger or smaller.
Q2: Can I rearrange the taskbar icons using the keyboard?
A2: Yes, you can use the Windows key + T shortcut to highlight running applications, then use the Ctrl + Shift + arrow keys to rearrange their order on the taskbar.
Q3: How do I pin an application to the taskbar using the keyboard?
A3: Press the Windows key + T to highlight the running applications, navigate to the desired application using the arrow keys, press Shift + F10 to open the context menu, and select ‘Pin to taskbar.’
Q4: What is the purpose of the People icon on the taskbar?
A4: The People icon allows you to quickly access and communicate with your contacts through various applications such as Mail and Skype.
Q5: Can I remove icons from the system tray using the keyboard?
A5: Yes, press the Windows key + B to highlight the system tray, use the arrow keys to navigate to the desired icon, press Shift + F10 to open the context menu, and select the option to remove or customize the icon.
Q6: How do I access the Jump List for a taskbar icon?
A6: Use the Windows key + T to highlight running applications, navigate to the desired application using the arrow keys, press Shift + F10 to open the context menu, and select ‘Show Jump List.’
Q7: How can I quickly close a running application on the taskbar?
A7: Press the Windows key + T to highlight the running applications, navigate to the desired application using the arrow keys, press the Delete key, and confirm the action to close the application.
Q8: How do I switch between virtual desktops using the keyboard?
A8: Press the Windows key + Tab to open the Task View, then use the arrow keys to navigate between different virtual desktops. Press Enter or the Windows key to switch to the selected desktop.
Q9: Can I move the taskbar from its default position using the keyboard?
A9: Yes, press the Windows key + B to highlight the system tray, navigate to the taskbar using the arrow keys, press Shift + F10 to open the context menu, and select ‘Taskbar settings.’ From there, you can change the taskbar position.
Q10: How do I access the desktop from the taskbar using the keyboard?
A10: Press the Windows key + D to minimize all windows and show the desktop. Press again to restore the windows.
Q11: How do I open the Task Manager from the taskbar using the keyboard?
A11: Press the Windows key + X to open the Power User menu, then press the letter ‘T’ to select the Task Manager.
Q12: How can I hide or show the taskbar using the keyboard?
A12: Press the Windows key + I to open the Settings app, type “taskbar” in the search bar, select ‘Taskbar settings,’ and toggle the ‘Automatically hide the taskbar in desktop mode’ option to hide or show the taskbar when not in use.
Mastering keyboard shortcuts for navigating the taskbar can significantly enhance your productivity and efficiency while using Windows. By getting familiar with these shortcuts and their functionalities, you’ll have greater control over your desktop environment and be able to swiftly access and manage your applications.