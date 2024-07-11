If you’re looking to upgrade your storage solution and switch from an SSD to an M.2 drive, it’s important to know how to move your Windows operating system along with all your files and settings. Fortunately, the process is not as complicated as it may seem. In this article, we’ll provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to move Windows from SSD to M.2.
Before You Begin
Before getting started, there are a few things you need to consider:
- Back up your data: Whenever you’re dealing with any migration or installation process, it’s always a good idea to back up your important files and data.
- Ensure compatibility: Make sure that your computer’s motherboard supports the M.2 drive. It’s also important to check if there are any limitations on the PCIe lanes that your motherboard provides.
- Prepare the M.2 drive: If your M.2 drive is brand new, you will need to initialize and format it before transferring Windows to it.
- Gather necessary tools: You’ll need a screwdriver to open your computer case, and a USB drive or DVD for creating a Windows installation media.
Moving Windows from SSD to M.2: Step-by-Step Guide
Step 1: Create a Windows installation media
1. Visit the official Microsoft website and download the Windows 10 Media Creation Tool.
2. Run the tool and follow the prompts to create a bootable USB drive or DVD.
Step 2: Connect the M.2 drive
1. Shut down your computer.
2. Open the computer case using a screwdriver and locate the M.2 slot on your motherboard.
3. Insert the M.2 drive into the slot and secure it with the screw provided.
Step 3: Install Windows on the M.2 drive
1. Restart your computer and access the BIOS/UEFI settings by pressing the designated key (usually Del or F2) during startup.
2. Change the boot order to prioritize the USB drive or DVD containing the Windows installation media.
3. Save the changes and exit the BIOS/UEFI settings.
4. The Windows Setup screen will appear. Select your language preferences and click on “Next”.
5. Click on “Install now” and follow the prompts to install Windows on the M.2 drive.
Step 4: Transfer files and settings
1. Once Windows is installed on the M.2 drive, connect the SSD to your computer.
2. Use software like EaseUS Todo PCTrans to transfer files, applications, and settings from the SSD to the M.2 drive. Alternatively, you can manually copy and paste your important files.
3. After the transfer is complete, double-check that all your files and settings are intact on the M.2 drive.
Step 5: Change the boot order
1. Shut down your computer.
2. Access the BIOS/UEFI settings once again.
3. Change the boot order to prioritize the M.2 drive as the primary boot device.
4. Save the changes and exit the BIOS/UEFI settings.
Your Windows operating system is now successfully moved from the SSD to the M.2 drive.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Can I move Windows from an SSD to an M.2 drive?
A: Yes, you can move Windows from an SSD to an M.2 drive by following the steps mentioned above.
Q: Do I need to back up my data before migrating Windows?
A: Yes, it is highly recommended to back up your data before performing any migration process.
Q: How do I check if my motherboard supports M.2 drives?
A: Refer to your motherboard’s specifications either online or through the manual to determine if it supports M.2 drives.
Q: What is the difference between an SSD and an M.2 drive?
A: An M.2 drive is a form factor that offers faster speeds compared to traditional SSD drives.
Q: Do I need to format the M.2 drive before transferring Windows?
A: If your M.2 drive is new, you will need to initialize and format it before transferring Windows.
Q: Can I use a USB drive instead of a DVD to create a Windows installation media?
A: Yes, you can use either a USB drive or a DVD to create a bootable Windows installation media.
Q: How can I access the BIOS/UEFI settings?
A: Press the designated key (usually Del or F2) during startup to access the BIOS/UEFI settings.
Q: What if I don’t have a screwdriver to open my computer case?
A: You will need a screwdriver to open your computer case, but they are widely available in hardware stores and online.
Q: Can I transfer my applications and settings from the SSD to the M.2 drive?
A: Yes, you can use software like EaseUS Todo PCTrans to transfer applications and settings from the SSD to the M.2 drive.
Q: Do I need to change the boot order after transferring Windows?
A: Yes, you will need to change the boot order in the BIOS/UEFI settings to prioritize the M.2 drive as the primary boot device.
Q: What if I encounter issues during the Windows installation on the M.2 drive?
A: Make sure you have the latest drivers and firmware for your motherboard and consult the manufacturer’s support or community forums for assistance.
Q: Can I still use my SSD as a storage drive after moving Windows to the M.2 drive?
A: Yes, you can continue using the SSD as a secondary storage drive for additional files and data.