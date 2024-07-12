**How to Move Window to Other Monitor with Keyboard?**
Moving a window to another monitor using only the keyboard can be a real time saver, especially for those who work with multiple screens. Whether you’re using a Windows or Mac operating system, there are keyboard shortcuts that allow you to easily move windows from one monitor to another without touching the mouse. In this article, we will explore how to move a window to another monitor using only the keyboard, along with some frequently asked questions about this topic.
How to move window to other monitor with keyboard?
To move a window to another monitor using the keyboard, follow these steps:
1. **Activate the window you want to move by clicking its title bar or using Alt + Tab on Windows (Cmd + Tab on Mac) to switch to it.**
2. Press the Windows key + Shift + Right Arrow (or Left Arrow) to move the window to the adjacent monitor on the right (or left).
3. The window will instantly move to the selected monitor, keeping its size and position intact.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I move a window to any monitor on my setup using the keyboard?
No, you can only move a window to an adjacent monitor on the right or left using the keyboard shortcuts.
2. Is there a different keyboard shortcut to move a window to a specific monitor?
By default, the keyboard shortcuts only allow you to move a window to the adjacent monitor. However, some third-party applications may provide additional customizable options.
3. Is there a way to set up a keyboard shortcut to move a window to a specific monitor?
Yes, you can use third-party software or utilities, such as DisplayFusion or Dual Monitor Tools, to create custom keyboard shortcuts for moving windows to specific monitors.
4. Can I move a window between monitors with different screen resolutions?
Yes, you can move a window between monitors with different resolutions without any issues. The window will automatically adjust its size and position to fit the new monitor.
5. Do I need any special software to move windows between monitors with the keyboard?
No, the ability to move windows between monitors using the keyboard is built into Windows and Mac operating systems. However, some third-party software can provide additional customization options.
6. Do the keyboard shortcuts for moving windows work in all versions of Windows?
The keyboard shortcuts mentioned in this article work on Windows 10 and above. Earlier versions of Windows may have slightly different keyboard shortcuts.
7. Can I move a window to a monitor that is not physically connected to my computer?
No, you can only move a window to a monitor that is physically connected to your computer. It cannot be moved to a virtual or remote monitor.
8. Are there any alternative methods to move windows between monitors without a mouse?
Yes, you can also use the Windows key + Shift + Arrow key combination to move a window to another monitor. On Mac, you can use the Ctrl + Shift + Arrow key combination.
9. What if I have multiple displays arranged in a non-standard configuration?
If you have multiple displays arranged in a non-standard configuration, the keyboard shortcuts may not work as expected. In such cases, third-party software may offer more flexibility for moving windows between monitors.
10. Can I move a fullscreen application to another monitor?
If you have a fullscreen application running, you might have to switch it to windowed mode first before using the keyboard shortcuts to move it to another monitor.
11. Is there a way to move windows between monitors using only the keyboard on Linux?
Different Linux distributions may have different methods for moving windows between monitors using the keyboard. However, many Linux window managers offer keyboard shortcuts for moving windows.
12. How can I restore a moved window back to its original monitor?
To move a window back to its original monitor, you can use the same keyboard shortcut that you used to move it initially. For example, if you used Windows key + Shift + Right Arrow to move it to the right monitor, use the same shortcut to move it back to the left.