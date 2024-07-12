**How to move window to another monitor with keyboard?**
Moving a window to another monitor can often be a handy way to manage your workspace. Whether you have a dual-monitor setup or are using multiple displays, manually dragging and resizing windows across screens can be time-consuming and inconvenient. Fortunately, there are keyboard shortcuts that can help you quickly and effortlessly move windows from one monitor to another. Follow the simple steps below to learn how to do it.
FAQs:
1. Can I move a window to another monitor without using a mouse?
Yes, you can easily move a window to another monitor using keyboard shortcuts.
2. What is the keyboard shortcut for moving a window to another monitor?
The most commonly used keyboard shortcut is “Win + Shift + Left/Right Arrow” to move a window to the left or right monitor.
3. Does this keyboard shortcut work on any operating system?
No, this specific shortcut is for Windows. Other operating systems may have different keyboard shortcuts.
4. Can I move a window from the secondary monitor to the primary monitor?
Absolutely! You can use the “Win + Shift + Left/Right Arrow” shortcut to move windows between monitors in either direction.
5. Is there a way to move a window to a specific monitor when using multiple displays?
Yes, you can use the “Win + Shift + Left/Right Arrow” shortcut repeatedly to move the window to the desired monitor.
6. Are there alternative keyboard shortcuts to move windows to another monitor?
Yes, besides the “Win + Shift + Left/Right Arrow” shortcut, there are other options you can explore, such as “Win + Left/Right Arrow” and “Win + Shift + M.”
7. Can I move a window to a monitor that is not adjacent to the current monitor?
No, the keyboard shortcuts mentioned earlier are designed to move windows between adjacent monitors only.
8. Are there any third-party software/tools to help with moving windows between monitors?
Yes, there are various third-party tools available that provide additional functionality and customization options for managing multiple monitors.
9. What if I have three or more monitors connected to my system?
With the “Win + Shift + Left/Right Arrow” shortcut, you can cycle through the monitors until you reach the desired one.
10. Is it possible to move windows between monitors using only the keyboard without any shortcuts?
Without predefined keyboard shortcuts, moving windows between monitors solely with the keyboard becomes more challenging.
11. How can I move a window on a Mac to another monitor using the keyboard?
Mac users can use the “Ctrl + Left/Right Arrow” shortcut to move windows between monitors.
12. Can I customize the keyboard shortcuts for moving windows to other monitors?
In some operating systems, it is possible to customize keyboard shortcuts or use third-party software to create your own shortcuts for moving windows. However, the default options mentioned earlier should work on most systems.
In conclusion, moving windows to another monitor with keyboard shortcuts is a valuable skill that can enhance your productivity and workflow. By using the appropriate keyboard shortcuts, you can effortlessly rearrange your workspace and enjoy a more efficient multitasking experience.