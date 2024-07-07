**How to move window from second monitor?**
If you have multiple monitors connected to your computer, it’s common to sometimes find a window that appears on the wrong screen. Whether it’s a browser window, a document, or a media player, moving a window from one monitor to another is a task that can easily be accomplished. In this article, we will explore different methods to move a window from a second monitor back to the primary one, ensuring a seamless computing experience.
**Method 1: Drag and Drop**
The simplest way to move a window from your second monitor to the primary one is by using the drag and drop method. Here’s how you can do it:
1. Click on the title bar of the window you want to move.
2. Keep the left mouse button pressed and drag the window to the primary monitor, which is typically the one with the taskbar.
3. Release the mouse button to drop the window onto the primary monitor.
By following these steps, you can quickly move a window from one screen to another without much hassle.
**Method 2: Keyboard Shortcut**
If you prefer using keyboard shortcuts, there is a nifty combination of keys that can help you move a window between monitors:
1. Click on the window you want to move to ensure it’s in focus.
2. Press the Windows key + Shift + Left Arrow or Windows key + Shift + Right Arrow to move the window to the left or right monitor, respectively.
By utilizing this keyboard shortcut, you can swiftly move your window to the desired monitor without touching the mouse.
FAQs:
1. How can I switch between multiple windows on different monitors?
To switch between multiple windows on different monitors, use the Alt + Tab keyboard shortcut. It allows you to cycle through all open windows, regardless of the screen they are on.
2. Can I change the primary monitor on my computer?
Yes, you can change the primary monitor on your computer. Go to the Display Settings by right-clicking on your desktop, then select “Display settings.” Under the “Multiple displays” section, click on the monitor you want to set as the primary, and check the box that says, “Make this my main display.”
3. How can I extend my desktop across multiple monitors?
To extend your desktop across multiple monitors, go to the Display Settings as mentioned before. Under the “Multiple displays” section, select “Extend these displays.” Your computer will detect the additional screens, and you can arrange them in the desired order.
4. What if I can’t see the window I want to move?
If the window you want to move is completely out of sight and inaccessible, you can use the following keyboard shortcut: Alt + Spacebar, followed by the letter “M” for move, and then press any of the arrow keys to initiate window movement. Use the mouse or arrow keys to bring the window back to one of your monitors.
5. How can I resize a window on my second monitor?
To resize a window on the second monitor, click on the window’s title bar and hold the left mouse button. Then, drag the window’s edges inward or outward to increase or decrease its size.
6. Is it possible to set different backgrounds for each monitor?
Yes, it’s possible to set different backgrounds for each monitor. In the Display Settings, scroll down to the “Choose your picture” section and select the desired wallpaper for each monitor.
7. Can I duplicate my screen on multiple monitors?
Yes, it’s possible to duplicate your screen on multiple monitors. Under the Display Settings, select the “Duplicate these displays” option in the “Multiple displays” section, and both monitors will show the same content simultaneously.
8. How can I align the screens perfectly?
To align the screens perfectly, go to the Display Settings and click and drag the screens in the desired orientation. You can even rearrange them horizontally or vertically to ensure they match physically.
9. Does moving windows between monitors affect their size or position?
No, moving windows between monitors does not affect their size or position. The windows retain their original size and position regardless of the screen they are moved to.
10. Can I switch the order of my monitors?
Yes, you can switch the order of your monitors by dragging and rearranging them in the Display Settings. Simply click on the monitor and move it to the desired position.
11. How can I disable a specific monitor temporarily?
To disable a specific monitor temporarily, open the Display Settings and click on the monitor you want to disable. Scroll down and toggle off the switch that says, “Extend desktop to this display.” This will turn off the selected monitor until you toggle the switch back on.
12. What if I want to use different scaling levels for each monitor?
Windows offers the ability to adjust scaling levels for individual monitors. Under the Display Settings, click on the monitor you want to adjust, scroll down to the “Scale and layout” section, and select the desired scaling percentage from the drop-down menu.