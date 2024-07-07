**How to Move Window from Other Monitor?**
Moving a window from one monitor to another can be a simple task if you know the right steps to follow. Whether you’re working with a dual-monitor setup or simply need to move a window to a different screen, this article will guide you through the process. So, without further ado, let’s dive in!
The process of moving a window from one monitor to another depends on the operating system you’re using. Below, we’ll discuss the steps for both Windows and macOS:
For Windows:
1. **How to move a window using the keyboard?**
Hold the Shift key and right-click on the window you want to move. From the context menu, select “Move” and then use the arrow keys to guide the window to the desired monitor. Press Enter to finalize the movement.
2. **How to move a window using the mouse?**
Click on the title bar of the window and hold down the left mouse button. Drag the window to the desired monitor and release the mouse button to drop it there.
3. **How to move a window using shortcuts?**
If you’re using Windows 10, press the Win + Shift + Left/Right arrow keys to move a window to the adjacent monitor in that direction. If you have more than two monitors, you can press the keys multiple times to cycle through them.
4. **How to move a window using the taskbar?**
Hover over the window’s icon on the taskbar, then right-click it. From the context menu, select “Move,” and you can use the arrow keys to move the window. Press Enter to confirm the new location.
For macOS:
1. **How to move a window using the keyboard?**
Click on the window you want to move to make sure it’s active. Press and hold the Command key (⌘) along with the Option key (⌥), then tap the Tab key until the window you want to move is selected. Release the Command and Option keys, and then press and hold the Shift key. Finally, tap the arrow keys until the window moves to the desired monitor.
2. **How to move a window using the mouse?**
Click on the title bar of the window and drag it to the desired monitor.
3. **How to move a window using shortcuts?**
Press and hold the Control key along with the Up arrow key to display all open windows in the Mission Control view. Click and drag the desired window to the desired monitor.
4. **How to move a window using full-screen mode?**
If the window you want to move is in full-screen mode, move your cursor to the top of the screen to reveal the menu bar. Click and hold on the green traffic light button in the top-left corner of the window, then drag the window to the desired monitor.
Now that you know how to move a window from one monitor to another let’s address a few additional frequently asked questions:
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. **Can I move a window between two different graphics cards?**
Yes, you can move windows between monitors connected to different graphics cards as long as both graphics cards are recognized by your operating system.
2. **Can I move a window between monitors with different resolutions?**
Yes, you can move a window between monitors with different resolutions, but keep in mind that the window might need resizing or adjustment due to the varying screen sizes.
3. **Can I move a window between monitors without physically dragging it?**
Yes, you can move windows between monitors through software solutions like display management tools that allow you to switch windows between screens with a click or shortcut.
4. **Can I move a window from a laptop screen to an external monitor?**
Yes, if your laptop is connected to an external monitor, you can move windows between the laptop’s screen and the external monitor using the methods mentioned earlier.
5. **Can I move a full-screen window to another monitor without exiting full-screen mode?**
No, to move a full-screen window to another monitor, you’ll need to exit full-screen mode first and then follow the steps mentioned for your operating system.
6. **Can I assign a default monitor for specific applications?**
Yes, both Windows and macOS offer display settings where you can assign specific applications to open on a designated monitor.
7. **Can I move a window between monitors of different sizes?**
Yes, you can move a window between monitors of different sizes, but you may need to adjust the window’s size and position on the new monitor.
8. **Can I move a window from a secondary monitor to the primary monitor?**
Yes, you can easily move a window from a secondary monitor to the primary monitor using the methods explained earlier.
9. **Can I move multiple windows simultaneously between monitors?**
No, you can only move one window at a time between monitors.