How to move to next sheet in excel with keyboard?

Navigating through multiple sheets in Excel can be time-consuming if you rely solely on your mouse. Fortunately, there are keyboard shortcuts that can help you move swiftly between sheets and improve your productivity. In this article, we will explore how to move to the next sheet in Excel using simple keyboard commands.
The Answer: Shortcut Keys to Move to Next Sheet in Excel
To move to the next sheet in Excel using your keyboard, use the following shortcut keys:
Ctrl + Page Down
Pressing Ctrl + Page Down allows you to instantly switch to the next sheet in your workbook. This command can be used whether your sheets are adjacent or scattered in your workbook.
Now that we have addressed the main question, let’s dive into some frequently asked questions related to navigating sheets in Excel using the keyboard.
1. How do I move to the previous sheet in Excel?
Pressing Ctrl + Page Up allows you to move to the previous sheet in Excel.
2. Can I use a different shortcut to move to the next sheet?
Yes, you can customize the shortcut keys in Excel. To do so, go to “File” and choose “Options.” Then, navigate to the “Advanced” tab and click on “Shortcuts.” From there, you can modify the keyboard shortcuts according to your preference.
3. Is there a way to move to a specific sheet directly?
Yes, you can move directly to a specific sheet by using the shortcut Ctrl + (Sheet Number). For example, if you want to move to the fifth sheet, press Ctrl + 5.
4. How do I switch to the last sheet quickly?
To switch to the last sheet in Excel, press Ctrl + End. This command will take you to the last sheet in your workbook, regardless of its position.
5. Can I move to the next sheet using arrow keys?
No, the arrow keys alone cannot be used to move between sheets. However, combining the Shift key with the arrow keys allows you to select multiple sheets or ranges within your workbook.
6. Is there a shortcut to move to the first sheet?
Yes, you can move to the first sheet in Excel by pressing Ctrl + Home. This command takes you directly to the first sheet regardless of its name or position.
7. What if I have a nonadjacent sheet after the current sheet?
To move to a nonadjacent sheet following the current sheet, press Ctrl + Page Down multiple times until you reach the desired sheet.
8. How can I quickly switch between the first and last sheet?
To switch between the first and last sheets, press Ctrl + Page Down to move to the next sheet and then press Ctrl + Page Up to move back to the previous sheet.
9. Is there a way to move to a sheet by its name?
Unfortunately, there is no direct keyboard shortcut to move to a sheet by its name. However, you can use the shortcut Ctrl + F to open the “Find” dialog box and search for the sheet name.
10. Can I use the Excel ribbon to move between sheets?
Yes, you can use the Excel ribbon to move between sheets by clicking on the desired sheet name. However, using keyboard shortcuts is generally faster and more efficient.
11. Will the shortcut keys work in all versions of Excel?
Yes, the keyboard shortcut keys mentioned above work in most versions of Excel, including Excel 2013, Excel 2016, Excel 2019, and Excel 365. However, some older versions may have slightly different key combinations.
12. Are there any additional shortcuts to navigate sheets?
Yes, aside from moving to the next or previous sheet using Ctrl + Page Up and Ctrl + Page Down, you can also use Ctrl + Shift + Page Up to move selected sheets to the left, and Ctrl + Shift + Page Down to move selected sheets to the right within your workbook.
With these keyboard shortcuts at your fingertips, you can effortlessly move between sheets in Excel, enhancing your productivity and saving valuable time.
Remember to practice these shortcuts and incorporate them into your Excel workflow to become a more efficient user.