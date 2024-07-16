How to Move Terraria to Another Monitor?
Terraria is a popular sandbox game that allows players to explore and build in a pixelated 2D world. Moving Terraria to another monitor can be a useful solution if you have a dual monitor setup or simply want to free up space on your main screen. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to move Terraria to another monitor, along with addressing some related FAQs.
Moving Terraria to another monitor is a relatively straightforward process. Here’s how you can do it:
1. **Make sure both monitors are connected**: Ensure that your second monitor is connected and recognized by your computer. This can be done by going to your computer’s display settings.
2. **Launch Terraria**: Start the game by double-clicking on the Terraria shortcut or through the Steam library if you purchased the game on Steam.
3. **Access the in-game settings**: Once Terraria is launched, click on the “Settings” option in the main menu.
4. **Navigate to video settings**: Within the settings menu, click on the “Video” option to access the video settings for Terraria.
5. **Select the desired monitor**: In the video settings, look for the “Display” option or a similar setting that determines which monitor the game will be displayed on. Click on the drop-down menu next to it.
6. **Choose the second monitor**: From the drop-down menu, select the second monitor on which you wish to display Terraria.
7. **Apply the changes**: After selecting the second monitor, save the changes by clicking on the “Apply” or “OK” button in the video settings menu.
8. **Restart Terraria**: Close and relaunch Terraria for the changes to take effect. You will now be able to play Terraria on your chosen monitor.
FAQs:
1. Can I move Terraria to a third monitor if I have one?
Yes, you can move Terraria to any connected monitor by following the same steps as mentioned above.
2. Will moving Terraria to another monitor affect my game progress?
No, moving Terraria to a different monitor does not impact your game progress. It only changes the location of the game window on your computer screen.
3. How can I switch Terraria back to my primary monitor?
To switch Terraria back to your primary monitor, access the game’s video settings and select your primary monitor from the drop-down menu.
4. Does moving Terraria to another monitor affect the game’s performance?
Moving Terraria to another monitor typically does not affect the game’s performance. The game will run with the same level of performance as before.
5. Can I play Terraria in fullscreen mode on the second monitor?
Yes, after moving Terraria to the second monitor, you can play it in fullscreen mode by adjusting the display settings accordingly.
6. Will I need to restart Terraria every time I move it to a different monitor?
Yes, restarting Terraria is necessary for the changes to take effect after moving the game to a different monitor.
7. Can I use different resolutions for each monitor while playing Terraria?
Yes, you can use different resolutions for each monitor while playing Terraria, but keep in mind that it may affect the overall gameplay experience.
8. Is there a keyboard shortcut to move Terraria to another monitor?
No, there isn’t a specific keyboard shortcut to move Terraria to another monitor. The process involves accessing the in-game settings and selecting the desired monitor manually.
9. Can I move Terraria between monitors while it is running?
No, you cannot move Terraria between monitors while it is running. You need to close the game, change the settings, and relaunch Terraria for the changes to apply.
10. How do I identify my second monitor in the video settings menu?
In the video settings menu, the second monitor is typically labeled with its model or name. You can identify it based on the monitor’s specifications or position in relation to your primary monitor.
11. I don’t see the “Display” or monitor selection option in the video settings. What should I do?
If you are unable to find the “Display” or monitor selection option in the video settings, make sure your second monitor is properly connected and recognized by your computer. Try restarting Terraria or updating your graphics drivers.
12. Can I mirror Terraria on both monitors?
Yes, you can mirror Terraria on both monitors by selecting the “Duplicate” or “Mirror” display option in your computer’s display settings. However, keep in mind that this may not provide the best gaming experience.