How to move taskbar to other monitor?

The taskbar is an integral part of the Windows operating system, providing quick access to various functions and applications. While the default taskbar is typically located at the bottom of the primary monitor, many users prefer to have it displayed on a secondary monitor, offering a better workflow and organization. If you’re wondering how to move the taskbar to another monitor, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we will guide you step by step on how to achieve this.
Method 1: Using Windows Settings
1. **Right-click** on an empty area of the taskbar.
2. From the context menu, select **”Taskbar settings”**.
3. Under the **”Multiple displays”** section, locate the **”Show taskbar on all displays”** option and **toggle it off**.
Method 2: Drag and Drop
1. Unlock the taskbar by **right-clicking** on an empty area of the taskbar and ensure that the **”Lock the taskbar”** option is unchecked.
2. Click and hold the taskbar, then **drag it** to the desired position on the secondary monitor.
Method 3: Keyboard Shortcut
1. Make sure the taskbar is unlocked as mentioned in Method 2.
2. Press the **”Windows key”** and the **”Shift key”** simultaneously.
3. Use the **left or right arrow keys** to move the taskbar to the desired monitor.
4. Press the **”Enter key”** to set the new position.
Related FAQs:
1. How do I unlock the taskbar?
To unlock the taskbar, right-click on an empty area of the taskbar, and uncheck the “Lock the taskbar” option.
2. Can I move the taskbar to any side of the monitor?
Yes, you can move the taskbar to the top, bottom, left, or right side of any monitor, depending on your preference.
3. What if I don’t see the multiple display options in Taskbar settings?
If you don’t see the multiple display options in Taskbar settings, make sure you have multiple monitors connected and that your graphics drivers are up to date.
4. How do I know which monitor is the primary one?
The monitor displaying the taskbar with the system tray icons is usually the primary monitor.
5. Can I have different taskbars on each monitor?
Unfortunately, the default Windows taskbar does not have built-in support for displaying different taskbars on different monitors. However, there are third-party software options available to achieve this functionality.
6. How do I resize the taskbar on the secondary monitor?
To resize the taskbar on the secondary monitor, right-click on an empty area of the taskbar, ensure the “Lock the taskbar” option is unchecked, and then click and drag the taskbar’s edge to your desired size.
7. What if my taskbar disappears when I move it to another monitor?
If your taskbar disappears when you move it to another monitor, try the methods mentioned above again. Alternatively, you can restart the Windows Explorer process in the Task Manager.
8. Are there any alternative taskbar applications I can use to customize my multi-monitor setup?
Yes, there are several third-party taskbar applications available that offer more customization options for multiple monitors, such as DisplayFusion and Actual Multiple Monitors.
9. Can I move individual taskbar icons to different monitors?
By default, taskbar icons are tied to the monitor where the application is open. It is not possible to move individual icons to different monitors without using third-party software.
10. Can I customize the appearance of the taskbar on different monitors?
Windows 10 does not provide built-in options to customize the appearance of the taskbar on different monitors. However, third-party software like DisplayFusion allows you to customize taskbar appearance per monitor.
11. How do I enable the “Show taskbar on all displays” option?
To enable the “Show taskbar on all displays” option, follow the instructions mentioned in Method 1 and toggle the option on.
12. Can I move the taskbar with a dual monitor setup?
Yes, you can move the taskbar with a dual monitor setup and even with multiple monitors connected to your computer. Just follow the methods mentioned above to move the taskbar to your desired monitor.