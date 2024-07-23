**How to move taskbar to bottom using keyboard?**
The taskbar, that handy bar at the bottom of your Windows desktop screen, provides quick access to various programs and important system information. By default, the taskbar is located at the bottom of the screen. However, you may find it more convenient to move it to a different location, such as the top or sides of the screen. While there are several ways to accomplish this, one of the easiest methods is by using the keyboard. Follow the steps below to move your taskbar to the bottom of your screen using keyboard shortcuts:
1. Press the Windows key and the letter “R” simultaneously to open the Run dialog box.
2. Type “regedit” into the Run dialog box and click “OK” to open the Registry Editor.
3. In the Registry Editor, navigate to the following path: HKEY_CURRENT_USERSoftwareMicrosoftWindowsCurrentVersionExplorerStuckRects3.
4. Locate the “Settings” value on the right-hand side. Right-click on it and select “Modify.”
5. In the “Value data” field, look for the number that corresponds to the “TaskBarPosition” setting. Take note of this number.
6. Change the value of “TaskBarPosition” to “2” to move the taskbar to the bottom of the screen.
7. Click “OK” to save the changes you made in the registry.
8. Restart your computer to apply the changes.
Once your computer restarts, the taskbar will be at the bottom of your screen. This method provides greater control over the positioning of the taskbar in case you have specific preferences.
FAQs:
1. Can I move the taskbar using keyboard shortcuts in Windows 10?
Yes, you can move the taskbar using the same keyboard shortcuts in Windows 10 as well.
2. What other ways can I use to move the taskbar?
You can also move the taskbar by right-clicking on it, selecting “Lock the taskbar” to unlock it, and then dragging it to the desired location.
3. Will moving the taskbar affect its functionality?
No, moving the taskbar does not affect its functionality. All the features and shortcuts will remain the same.
4. How can I restore the taskbar to its default position at the bottom?
To restore the taskbar to its default position at the bottom, you can repeat the steps above, but change the value of “TaskBarPosition” to “0” instead of “2.”
5. Can I move the taskbar to the sides or top of the screen using this method?
Yes, you can move the taskbar to either the left or right side of the screen by modifying the “TaskBarPosition” value accordingly. To move it to the top of the screen, change the value to “3.”
6. Is it possible to customize the taskbar’s appearance?
Yes, you can customize the taskbar’s appearance by right-clicking on it, selecting “Taskbar Settings,” and then adjusting various options such as color, transparency, and icon size.
7. Are there any shortcuts to quickly access the taskbar settings?
Yes, you can press the Windows key + I simultaneously to open the Windows Settings. From there, you can navigate to “Personalization” and then select “Taskbar” to access the taskbar settings.
8. Does moving the taskbar affect multiple monitors?
If you have multiple monitors, moving the taskbar will only affect the main display. The taskbar will remain at the bottom of the monitor you moved it to, while the other monitors will retain their respective taskbars.
9. Can I change the height of the taskbar?
Yes, you can change the height of the taskbar by moving your cursor to the edge of the taskbar until it turns into a double-headed arrow. Then, click and drag the taskbar up or down to adjust its height.
10. Why would someone want to move the taskbar?
Some users prefer to move the taskbar to a different location to optimize their workflow or make use of vertical space, especially if they have a widescreen monitor or limited desktop space.
11. Will moving the taskbar affect the visibility of my open programs?
Moving the taskbar does not affect the visibility of your open programs. They will still remain accessible and visible as icons on the taskbar, regardless of its position.
12. What if I accidentally modify the wrong value in the Registry Editor?
Modifying the wrong value in the Registry Editor can have unintended consequences. It is important to only make changes to the specific values mentioned and exercise caution when working with the Registry Editor.