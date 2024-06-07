How to Move Tarkov to SSD?
Escape from Tarkov is a popular first-person shooter video game that provides an intense and immersive gaming experience. To enhance performance and reduce load times, many players consider moving the game to a solid-state drive (SSD). If you’re wondering how to move Tarkov to an SSD, you’re in the right place. In this article, we will guide you through the process step-by-step.
Before we dive into the instructions, it’s important to note that the steps may vary slightly depending on the launcher you use to run Tarkov, which could be either the Battlestate Games Launcher or Steam. Ensure you have administrative privileges on your system and follow the steps accordingly.
1. Locate the Tarkov Game Files
The first step is to find the folder where Tarkov is currently installed. By default, the game is typically installed in the “C:Battlestate GamesEFT” directory on the Windows platform.
2. Copy the Game Files
Once you have located the Tarkov game folder, copy the entire folder and all of its contents to the desired destination on your SSD. This could be a specific folder you create or a different drive altogether.
3. Create a Symbolic Link
To ensure that Tarkov can still find its files even when they are moved to a different location, you’ll need to create a symbolic link. A symbolic link acts as a shortcut or pointer, redirecting the game to the new location while maintaining the appearance that the files are still in their original place.
4. Open Command Prompt
Open the Command Prompt as an administrator. You can do this by right-clicking on the Start menu and selecting “Command Prompt (Admin)”.
5. Enter the Command
In the Command Prompt window, type the following command and press Enter:
mklink /d “C:Battlestate GamesEFT” “D:NewLocationEFT”
Replace “C:Battlestate GamesEFT” with the old location of the Tarkov game files, and “D:NewLocationEFT” with the new location where you copied the files on your SSD.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I move Tarkov to an SSD without reinstalling?
Yes, you can move Tarkov to an SSD without reinstalling by following the steps mentioned above.
2. Will moving Tarkov to an SSD improve game performance?
Yes, moving Tarkov to an SSD can significantly improve game performance by reducing loading times and providing faster data access.
3. Can I move Tarkov to an external SSD?
Yes, you can move Tarkov to an external SSD as long as it is connected to your system and recognized as a storage device.
4. Do I need to uninstall Tarkov before moving it to an SSD?
No, you do not need to uninstall Tarkov before moving it to an SSD. Copying the game files and creating a symbolic link is sufficient.
5. Can I revert the changes if I want to move Tarkov back to the original location?
Yes, you can revert the changes by deleting the symbolic link and moving the game files back to their original location.
6. Is moving Tarkov to an SSD the only way to improve game performance?
No, moving Tarkov to an SSD is not the only way to improve game performance. Upgrading your hardware, optimizing in-game settings, and ensuring your system is up to date can also help.
7. How much space does Tarkov require on an SSD?
Tarkov requires approximately 12-16GB of space on an SSD for installation, but having additional free space is recommended.
8. Can I move Tarkov to a different drive on the same computer?
Yes, you can move Tarkov to a different drive on the same computer. Simply select the desired destination when copying the game files.
9. Will moving Tarkov to an SSD affect in-game progress or settings?
No, moving Tarkov to an SSD will not affect your in-game progress or settings. It only changes the location of the game files.
10. Can I move Tarkov to an SSD while the game is running?
It is strongly recommended to close Tarkov before moving it to an SSD to prevent any potential issues or data corruption.
11. Can I move Tarkov to an SSD on a Mac?
Yes, the steps to move Tarkov to an SSD on a Mac are similar. However, the commands used in the Terminal may differ from those used in Command Prompt.
12. Should I backup my Tarkov game files before moving them to an SSD?
While the process is generally safe, it is always a good practice to backup your game files before making any changes or modifications, just in case any unexpected issues arise.
By following these steps, you will be able to move Tarkov to an SSD and enjoy faster load times and improved performance in the game. Have a great gaming experience!