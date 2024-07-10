Title: How to Seamlessly Move Steam Games to Another SSD
Introduction:
With the ever-expanding size of modern games, managing limited storage space on your SSD can become quite a challenge. However, you can easily transfer your Steam games to another SSD without losing any data or progress. In this article, we’ll guide you through a step-by-step process to relocate your games and provide answers to some common FAQs.
How to Move Steam Games to Another SSD?
If you wish to move your Steam games to a different SSD, follow these straightforward steps:
1. **Launch the Steam application** on your computer.
2. Click on **”Steam”** located at the top-left corner of your Steam client and select **”Settings”** from the dropdown menu.
3. In the **Settings** window, choose the **”Downloads”** tab on the left-hand side.
4. Under the **”Content Libraries”** section, click on **”Steam Library Folders”**.
5. A new window will appear, displaying the default installation folder (usually C:Program Files (x86)Steam). Click on the **”Add Library Folder”** button.
6. Specify the location on your new SSD where you want to create a new Steam library folder. Click **”New Folder”** and name it something descriptive, like “SteamLibrarySSD”.
7. Select the newly created folder as your new Steam game library folder by highlighting it and clicking **”Select”**.
8. Once the new library folder is added, close the settings window.
9. Right-click on any game in your Steam library and select **”Properties”**.
10. A new window will open. In the **”Local Files”** tab, click on the **”Move Install Folder”** button.
11. From the dropdown menu, select the newly created Steam library folder on your SSD. Click **”Move Folder”** to start transferring the game to the new location.
12. Steam will now move the game files from their original location to the specified SSD.
13. Repeat steps 9-12 for each game you wish to move to the new SSD.
14. Congratulations! Your Steam games have been successfully moved to another SSD, allowing you to free up space on your primary drive while enjoying improved performance.
FAQs:
1. Can I move multiple games at once using this method?
Unfortunately, Steam does not provide an option to move multiple games simultaneously. You’ll need to repeat the process individually for each game you wish to transfer.
2. Will moving games to another SSD delete my game progress or save files?
No, moving games to another SSD using this method will preserve all your game progress, saved files, and configurations.
3. Can I move games between two different SSDs?
Absolutely! As long as you follow the same steps mentioned above, you can transfer Steam games between multiple SSDs.
4. Do I need to reinstall my games after moving them to another SSD?
No, there’s no need to reinstall the games. The move function in Steam automatically transfers all necessary files to the new location.
5. Can I still play games while they are being moved to another SSD?
It is recommended to avoid playing games while they are being moved to prevent potential file corruption. Wait for the move process to complete before launching the games.
6. Can I move games between different hard drives, including HDDs?
Yes, you can move games between SSDs and HDDs, as the process remains the same.
7. Can I move Steam itself to another SSD?
While it’s not possible to move Steam as a whole, you can move individual games to another SSD using the method described above.
8. Does moving games to another SSD affect game performance or loading times?
On the contrary, moving games to an SSD generally improves game performance and reduces loading times due to the faster read and write speeds of SSDs.
9. Can I remove the original game files after moving them to another SSD?
Yes, once the move is successfully completed, you can safely delete the original game files from their previous location to free up disk space.
10. Can I revert the game to its original location if I change my mind?
If you decide to move a game back to its original location, you can repeat the same instructions and choose the original folder as the new library folder.
11. Will moving Steam games affect any installed mods?
When you move a game to another SSD, ensure that you also move any associated mod files or folders. Otherwise, the installed mods might not work properly.
12. Can I move games from a Mac to another SSD?
Yes, the process of moving Steam games to another SSD is applicable to both Windows and Mac systems, allowing you to transfer games seamlessly.
Conclusion:
Moving your Steam games to another SSD is a simple and effective way to manage your storage space while maintaining your game progress intact. By utilizing the steps outlined in this article, you can effortlessly relocate your games to a new SSD, optimizing performance and freeing up valuable space on your primary drive.