How to move Plex server to another computer?**

If you’re looking to transfer your Plex server from one computer to another, whether you’re upgrading your hardware or simply want to consolidate your media library, this guide will walk you through the process step by step. Moving your Plex server is relatively straightforward, but it does require some careful planning to ensure a smooth transition. So, let’s get started!
1. Backup Your Plex Library
Before you begin the migration process, it’s essential to back up your Plex library. This will ensure that you don’t lose any of your media files, metadata, or settings. The easiest way to do this is to use the built-in Plex backup feature.
2. Ensure Plex Media Server Versions Match
To avoid any compatibility issues, make sure that the versions of Plex Media Server on both the source and destination computers are the same. This will ensure a seamless transfer of your Plex server.
3. Install Plex Media Server on the New Computer
On the new computer where you want to run your Plex server, download and install Plex Media Server. It’s essential to use the exact same version as the one on your original server to avoid any complications.
4. Locate the Plex Data Directory
On your current Plex server, find the Plex data directory. Open the Plex Media Server settings and navigate to the ‘General’ section. Here you will find the ‘Show Advanced’ button. Click on it and observe the listed ‘Plex Media Server’ directory. Take note of this location as you’ll need it for the next steps.
5. Copy the Plex Data Directory
Copy the entire Plex data directory from your original server to the new server. You can do this by either transferring the files using an external storage device or by using a file transfer method such as FTP or a network share.
6. Stop Plex Media Server on Both Computers
Before proceeding, make sure to stop Plex Media Server on both the old and new computers. You can do this by accessing the Plex web interface and navigating to ‘Settings.’ Under the ‘General’ section, click on ‘Turn Off Server.’ Ensure that both servers are completely stopped.
7. Replace the Plex Data Directory on the New Computer
Now, replace the Plex data directory on the new computer with the one you copied from the original server. Delete all the contents of the newly installed Plex data directory, and then paste the contents of the copied directory.
8. Start Plex Media Server on the New Computer
Launch Plex Media Server on the new computer. Since you replaced the data directory, Plex will recognize this as your existing server and retain all your media files, settings, and configurations.
9. Verify the Server Migration
To ensure a successful migration, check if all your media files are present and accessible by attempting to play them. Confirm that your media library, watch history, and any sharing settings are intact.
10. Update Port Forwarding and DNS Settings (if applicable)
If you previously had port forwarding or DNS settings configured for your Plex server, update them to the new computer’s IP address to ensure remote access and connectivity.
11. Decommission the Old Server
Once you have confirmed that your Plex server is operational on the new computer, you can decommission the old server. It is recommended to uninstall the Plex Media Server to avoid any potential conflicts.
12. Enjoy Your Plex Server on the New Computer!
Congratulations! You have successfully moved your Plex server to a new computer. Now you can start enjoying your media library as usual.
Frequently Asked Questions:
Q1: Can I move my Plex server between different operating systems?
A1: Yes, you can move your Plex server between different operating systems, but the process may vary. Ensure you follow the appropriate instructions for the destination operating system.
Q2: Do I need to re-add my media libraries after the transfer?
A2: No, you do not need to re-add your media libraries. By transferring the Plex data directory, all your media libraries and associated metadata will be preserved.
Q3: Can I move my Plex server to a NAS drive?
A3: Yes, it is possible to move your Plex server to a NAS drive. However, the steps may differ based on the NAS model and operating system. Refer to your NAS manufacturer’s instructions for guidance.
Q4: Will my Plex Pass subscription transfer to the new server?
A4: Your Plex Pass subscription is linked to your Plex account. Therefore, it will automatically carry over to the new Plex server when you sign in.
Q5: Can I migrate my Plex server without an internet connection?
A5: Yes, you can migrate your Plex server without an internet connection. The migration process can be completed locally without requiring an internet connection.
Q6: Should both computers have the same storage capacity?
A6: No, the storage capacity of the new computer does not need to match the old one. You can migrate your Plex server to a computer with a larger or smaller storage capacity without any issues.
Q7: Can I migrate multiple Plex servers to one computer?
A7: Yes, you can migrate multiple Plex servers to one computer by following the same process for each server. Ensure the Plex data directories remain distinct to avoid conflicts.
Q8: Will my watch history and play states transfer to the new server?
A8: Yes, your watch history and play states should transfer to the new server. This information is stored within the Plex data directory, which you would be copying to the new computer.
Q9: Do I need to update my Plex clients after the migration?
A9: In most cases, you do not need to update your Plex clients after the migration. Your Plex server handles the communication, and the clients will automatically connect to the new server.
Q10: Can I test the new Plex server before shutting down the old one?
A10: Yes, you can test the new Plex server before shutting down the old one. However, make sure that both servers are not running simultaneously to avoid conflicts.
Q11: What happens to my Plex server settings during the migration?
A11: All your Plex server settings, including metadata, libraries, and user configurations, will be transferred to the new computer. You should not lose any server-specific settings.
Q12: Can I move my Plex server to a virtual machine?
A12: Yes, it is possible to move your Plex server to a virtual machine. Just ensure that the virtual machine has sufficient resources to handle your media library and that the Plex data directory is correctly transferred.