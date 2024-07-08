How to move photos from iPhone to USB on mac?

Are you looking for a simple and efficient way to transfer your precious photos from your iPhone to a USB drive on your Mac? Whether you want to create a backup of your images or free up space on your device, moving your photos to a USB drive is a convenient solution. In this article, we will guide you through the process, step by step, so you can effortlessly transfer your photos from your iPhone to a USB drive on your Mac.
Prerequisites
Before we dive into the process, let’s make sure you have everything you need:
1. An iPhone with the photos you want to transfer.
2. A USB drive with sufficient storage capacity.
3. A Mac computer with a USB port.
Now that you have all the necessary items, let’s proceed with the step-by-step guide to move your photos from iPhone to USB on Mac!
Step 1: Connect Your iPhone to Your Mac
The first step is to connect your iPhone to your Mac using a lightning cable. Once connected, your Mac should recognize your device.
Step 2: Trust Your Computer
A prompt will appear on your iPhone asking you to trust the computer. Unlock your iPhone and tap “Trust” to establish the connection between your device and Mac.
Step 3: Open the Photos App
Launch the Photos app on your Mac. You can find it in the Applications folder or by searching for it in Spotlight.
Step 4: Select the Photos to Transfer
In the Photos app, select the album or individual photos you want to transfer to the USB drive. You can select multiple photos by holding down the Command key while clicking on each photo.
Step 5: Export the Selected Photos
Next, navigate to the “File” menu in the menu bar and select “Export” and then “Export Photos.” A dialog box will appear.
Step 6: Choose Destination and Options
In the dialog box, choose the destination where you want to save the exported photos. Here, select your USB drive as the location.
Step 7: Start the Export
After selecting the USB drive as the destination, click “Export” to initiate the transfer process. The Photos app will export the selected photos from your iPhone to the USB drive.
Step 8: Eject the USB Drive
Once the export is complete, make sure to safely eject the USB drive from your Mac. You can do this by right-clicking on the drive icon on your desktop and selecting “Eject.”
FAQs:
1. Can I transfer all my iPhone photos to a USB drive at once?
Yes, in step 4, you can select an entire album or use the Command key to select multiple photos.
2. Can I transfer photos from different albums to the USB drive?
Yes, you can select photos from different albums and transfer them to the USB drive in one go.
3. Do I need to install any additional software to transfer photos?
No, you can transfer photos from your iPhone to a USB drive using only the native Photos app on your Mac.
4. Can I transfer edited photos along with the original versions?
Yes, when you export the photos, both the original and edited versions will be transferred.
5. Is there a limit to the number of photos I can transfer?
There is no specific limit to the number of photos you can transfer, but the transfer speed may vary depending on the number and size of the photos.
6. Can I transfer photos in their original quality?
Yes, the Photos app allows you to transfer photos in their original quality without any loss of resolution.
7. Can I transfer Live Photos and videos using this method?
Yes, you can transfer both Live Photos and videos from your iPhone to a USB drive.
8. Can I transfer photos in RAW format?
Yes, if you have RAW photos on your iPhone, you can transfer them to the USB drive as well.
9. Can I transfer photos wirelessly?
No, this method requires a physical connection between your iPhone and Mac using a lightning cable.
10. Can I organize the transferred photos on the USB drive?
Yes, you can create folders and organize your transferred photos on the USB drive according to your preferences.
11. Can I transfer photos to a USB drive formatted in a different file system?
Yes, as long as the USB drive is compatible with your Mac, you can transfer photos to it regardless of its file system.
12. Can I use this method to transfer photos to an external hard drive instead of a USB drive?
Yes, you can follow the same process to transfer photos from your iPhone to an external hard drive connected to your Mac.