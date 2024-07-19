How to move itunes library to external hard drive?

How to Move iTunes Library to an External Hard Drive
Are you running out of storage space on your computer or concerned about the safety of your precious iTunes library? Moving your iTunes library to an external hard drive is a great solution. By doing so, you can free up space on your computer’s hard drive and protect your library from data loss. In this article, we will guide you through the process of transferring your iTunes library to an external hard drive.
How to Move iTunes Library to an External Hard Drive?
The process of moving your iTunes library may seem a bit daunting, but fear not. With a few simple steps, you can successfully relocate your iTunes library to an external hard drive. Here’s how:
1. Connect your external hard drive to your computer.
2. Open iTunes and go to “Preferences” by clicking on the “Edit” (Windows) or “iTunes” (macOS) menu.
3. In the “Preferences” window, click on the “Advanced” tab.
4. Under the “iTunes Media folder location” section, click on the “Change” button.
5. Select the location on your external hard drive where you want to store your iTunes library.
6. Click on the “OK” button to save the changes.
7. Go to the “File” menu in iTunes and click on “Library.”
8. From the dropdown menu, select “Organize Library.”
9. Check the box next to “Consolidate files” and click on the “OK” button.
Now, iTunes will begin the process of copying all your music, videos, and other media files to the location you selected on your external hard drive. Depending on the size of your library, this process may take some time. Once the transfer is complete, your iTunes library is safely stored on the external hard drive.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Why should I move my iTunes library to an external hard drive?
Moving your iTunes library to an external hard drive helps free up storage space on your computer and protects your library from computer failures.
2. Can I use any external hard drive to store my iTunes library?
Yes, as long as the external hard drive is compatible with your computer and has sufficient storage space.
3. Can I still use iTunes without the external hard drive connected?
Yes, you can still use iTunes without the external hard drive connected. However, you won’t have access to the media files stored on the external hard drive until you reconnect it.
4. What happens if I disconnect the external hard drive while using iTunes?
If you disconnect the external hard drive while using iTunes, the media files stored on the external hard drive will become unavailable in iTunes until you reconnect it.
5. Can I play my iTunes library from the external hard drive on another computer?
Yes, you can connect the external hard drive to another computer and access your iTunes library as long as that computer has iTunes installed.
6. Can I move my iTunes library from a Mac to a Windows computer?
Yes, you can transfer your iTunes library from a Mac to a Windows computer by following the same steps mentioned in this article.
7. What happens to my iTunes playlists and ratings after moving the library?
All your playlists, ratings, and other metadata will remain intact after moving your iTunes library to an external hard drive.
8. Can I use the external hard drive for other storage purposes as well?
Yes, you can use the external hard drive for other storage purposes alongside your iTunes library.
9. What if my external hard drive fails? Will I lose my iTunes library?
If your external hard drive fails without any backup, you may lose your iTunes library. Therefore, it is recommended to have a backup of your library on another storage device.
10. Can I continue adding new media files to my iTunes library after moving it to an external hard drive?
Yes, you can continue adding new media files to your iTunes library after moving it to an external hard drive.
11. Can I delete the media files from my computer’s hard drive after moving my iTunes library?
Yes, once you have successfully moved your iTunes library to an external hard drive and verified that everything is working correctly, you can safely delete the media files from your computer’s hard drive to free up space.
12. Can I revert the changes and move my iTunes library back to my computer’s hard drive?
Yes, if you wish to move your iTunes library back to your computer’s hard drive, you can reverse the process by changing the iTunes Media folder location back to your computer’s hard drive in the iTunes preferences.