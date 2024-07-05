How to Move Games from SSD to M.2?
Moving games from one storage drive to another can be beneficial, especially if you’re looking to free up space on your SSD or enhance the overall gaming experience on a faster M.2 drive. The process may seem intimidating at first, but with the right steps, it can be done easily. In this article, we’ll guide you on how to move games from an SSD to an M.2 drive, ensuring a seamless transition and optimized gaming performance.
**Step 1: Identify the Games and Clean Up**
Before you proceed, take the time to identify the games you’d like to move to the M.2 drive. This will help you organize and avoid transferring unnecessary files. Additionally, consider cleaning up your SSD by uninstalling any games you no longer play to optimize the drive’s storage.
**Step 2: Format the M.2 Drive**
Ensure that your M.2 drive is properly formatted and ready to receive the games. Formatting is necessary to properly configure the drive and allow it to function correctly within your system. You can format the drive by accessing the Disk Management tool in Windows or using third-party software if required.
**Step 3: Backup Game Files**
Before transferring any games, it’s essential to create a backup of your game files. This ensures you don’t lose any progress or data during the move. Locate the game files on your SSD, and copy them to a backup location, such as an external hard drive.
**Step 4: Uninstall the Game**
Next, uninstall the game you want to move from your SSD. This step may seem counterintuitive, but it ensures a fresh installation on the M.2 drive. Open the game’s launcher or access “Add or Remove Programs” in the Windows Control Panel, then select the game and uninstall it.
**Step 5: Install the Game on the M.2 Drive**
Now comes the exciting part, installing the game on your M.2 drive. Use the game’s launcher or a digital distribution platform like Steam or Epic Games Store to begin the installation process. Ensure that you choose the M.2 drive as the installation location during this step.
**Step 6: Pause the Installation and Replace Game Files**
While installing the game on the M.2 drive, pause the process once a small portion of the game has been downloaded. This pause is crucial to replace the newly installed game files with your backed-up ones. Locate the game’s installation directory on the M.2 drive and replace the newly created files with your backed-up copies.
**Step 7: Resume Installation and Verify Integrity**
After replacing the game files, resume the installation process. The game launcher or platform should recognize the majority of the files already exist and complete the installation quicker by verifying the integrity of the installed files. This step confirms that all files are intact and reduces unnecessary downloads.
**Step 8: Repeat for Other Games**
Repeat the above steps for each game you wish to move from your SSD to the M.2 drive. Take your time to ensure a smooth transition, and enjoy the improved gaming experience on your faster storage drive.
FAQs:
1. Can I move games from an HDD to an M.2 drive using the same process?
Yes, the same process can be applied when moving games from an HDD to an M.2 drive.
2. Will moving games to an M.2 drive improve load times?
Yes, the faster read and write speeds of an M.2 drive can significantly improve game load times.
3. Can I move games between M.2 drives?
Absolutely! You can apply the same steps to move games between two M.2 drives.
4. Will moving games delete my game progress?
No, as long as you properly backup your game files, your progress will be preserved during the move.
5. Do all games benefit from being transferred to an M.2 drive?
Yes, while the degree of improvement may vary, all games will experience some improvement when transferred to an M.2 drive.
6. Can I move multiple games at once?
Yes, you can move multiple games at once by following the same steps for each game.
7. Is it necessary to format the M.2 drive before moving games?
Yes, formatting the M.2 drive is necessary to ensure it functions correctly within your system.
8. Can I move games without reinstalling them?
While it’s technically possible, it’s not recommended. A fresh installation ensures optimal performance on the new drive.
9. Can I move games between different PCs using this method?
This method is specific to moving games between drives within the same PC and may not work across different systems.
10. Can I move games installed via game launchers like Steam or Origin?
Yes, game launchers like Steam and Origin allow you to easily move games between different storage drives.
11. Can I move games from an external SSD to an M.2 drive?
Yes, the process is similar when moving games from an external SSD to an M.2 drive, though you may need to copy the game files to your computer first.
12. Should I move all games to my M.2 drive?
It’s recommended to prioritize moving games that benefit most from faster storage, such as open-world or multiplayer games, to your M.2 drive. Leave less demanding games on your SSD or HDD.