How to move games from HDD to SSD epic games?

Moving games from a slow HDD to a faster SSD is a smart choice for gamers looking to improve loading times and overall performance. Epic Games, known for popular titles like Fortnite and Gears of War, allows users to transfer games from one storage device to another. In this article, we will guide you step by step on how to move games from HDD to SSD in Epic Games, ensuring that you can continue your gaming adventures seamlessly.
How to move games from HDD to SSD in Epic Games?
The process of transferring games from HDD to SSD in Epic Games is relatively simple. Follow the steps below to enjoy faster loading times:
1. Identify the SSD’s Drive Letter: Before starting the transfer, ensure that you have connected your SSD to your computer. Take note of the drive letter assigned to the SSD.
2. Open the Epic Games Launcher: Launch the Epic Games Launcher on your computer. Log in to your Epic Games account if necessary.
3. Select the Game to Move: From the side menu, click on “Library” to view all your installed games. Locate the game you want to move from the HDD to the SSD.
4. Click on the Triple Dot Icon: Hover your mouse over the game’s icon, and a triple dot icon will appear. Click on it to open a drop-down menu.
5. Choose “Move”: From the drop-down menu, select “Move.”
6. Select the SSD Destination: A dialog box will appear, displaying a list of available drives on your computer. Choose the SSD drive letter.
7. Click on “Move Folder”: Finally, click on the “Move Folder” button to initiate the transfer process.
8. Wait for the Transfer to Complete: Epic Games will begin transferring the selected game to your SSD. The time it takes to complete the transfer depends on the game’s size and your system’s performance.
Once the transfer is complete, you can launch the game from the SSD directly through the Epic Games Launcher. Enjoy the improved performance!
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I transfer multiple games at once?
Yes, you can transfer multiple games at once using the same method outlined above. Simply repeat the process for each game you want to move.
2. Can I still access the games on my HDD after moving them to the SSD?
Yes, the games will remain accessible on your HDD even after being moved to the SSD. However, to enjoy the improved performance, it is recommended to launch the games from the SSD.
3. Will I lose my game saves during the transfer?
No, the game saves and progress will not be affected by the transfer process. They will remain intact and accessible when you launch the game from the SSD.
4. Can I move Epic Games Store itself to the SSD?
Yes, it is possible to move the entire Epic Games Launcher to the SSD. Simply uninstall the launcher from your HDD and reinstall it on the SSD, choosing the SSD as the installation destination.
5. Is it necessary to keep the game installed on my HDD after moving it to the SSD?
No, it is not necessary to keep the game installed on your HDD after transferring it to the SSD. You can safely delete the game from the HDD to free up storage space.
6. Can I cancel the transfer process midway?
Yes, you can cancel the transfer process at any time by clicking the “Cancel” button. However, it is recommended to let the transfer complete for a smooth transition.
7. What if my SSD doesn’t have enough storage space for the games?
If your SSD doesn’t have enough storage space for the games you want to move, consider uninstalling less frequently played games to free up space. Alternatively, you can upgrade to a larger SSD.
8. Can I transfer games between different SSDs?
Yes, you can transfer games between different SSDs using the same steps mentioned earlier. Simply choose the destination SSD instead of the HDD.
9. Can I transfer games from the SSD back to the HDD?
Certainly! If you decide to move a game back to the HDD, follow the same steps but choose the HDD as the destination drive instead.
10. Will transferring games affect my licenses or ownership?
No, transferring games from HDD to SSD in Epic Games does not affect your licenses or ownership. You will retain full ownership and access to the games.
11. How do I ensure the transferred games are working properly?
After the transfer, launch the game from the SSD, and ensure that all game files are intact and functional. If any issues occur, you can verify the game files through the Epic Games Launcher.
12. Is there a limit to the number of games I can transfer?
There is no specific limit to the number of games you can transfer. However, keep in mind the available storage space on your SSD as it may limit the number of games you can move.