Are you tired of trying to move a fullscreen game to another monitor and ending up frustrated? Well, fret no more! In this article, we will guide you through the process of moving a fullscreen game to another monitor with ease. So, let’s get started!
**How to move fullscreen game to another monitor?**
Moving a fullscreen game to another monitor can be achieved through the following steps:
1. **Exit the fullscreen mode**: Press the “Exit Fullscreen” key or combination, which is usually the F11 key or the Alt+Enter key combination.
2. **Drag the game window**: Once you have exited fullscreen mode, click and hold the game’s title bar or window border and drag it to the desired monitor.
3. **Resize the game window**: Adjust the game window’s size by dragging its corners or edges until it fits appropriately on the new monitor.
4. **Enter fullscreen mode on the new monitor**: Use the game’s options menu or the previously mentioned key or key combination to enter fullscreen mode once again.
And voila! Your fullscreen game is now successfully moved to another monitor, allowing you to enjoy your gaming experience on a larger or more suitable display.
Now, let’s delve into some frequently asked questions concerning moving fullscreen games to another monitor:
FAQs:
1. **Can I move a fullscreen game to another monitor without exiting it?**
Unfortunately, most games require you to exit fullscreen mode before moving them to another monitor.
2. **Are there any keyboard shortcuts specifically for moving fullscreen games between monitors?**
No, there are no universally recognized shortcuts for directly moving fullscreen games to another monitor. The method described above is the most commonly employed.
3. **Can I set a specific monitor as the default for fullscreen games?**
Yes, you can typically set a default fullscreen monitor in your graphics card’s control panel or through the game’s settings menu.
4. **Does moving a fullscreen game to another monitor affect performance?**
No, moving a fullscreen game to another monitor should not impact its performance as long as the new monitor has similar or better specifications.
5. **What if the game window is larger than the new monitor’s resolution?**
If the game window exceeds the resolution of the new monitor, you may need to adjust the game’s settings to match the monitor’s resolution or switch to a different monitor with a higher resolution.
6. **Can I move a fullscreen game to another monitor using Windows 10 Snap feature?**
Unfortunately, the Windows 10 Snap feature does not support moving fullscreen games between monitors.
7. **I have multiple graphics cards. Can I choose which one to use when moving a fullscreen game to another monitor?**
Yes, you can specify which graphics card the game should use in your graphics card’s control panel or through the game’s settings menu.
8. **Why does my game window flicker when moving it between monitors?**
This flickering issue may occur due to incompatible refresh rates between the monitors. Try setting both monitors to the same refresh rate in their display settings.
9. **Does moving a fullscreen game to another monitor work with multi-monitor setups that are not side-by-side?**
Yes, you can move a fullscreen game to any connected monitor regardless of its position relative to the main monitor.
10. **How can I prevent games from moving to a different monitor when I launch them?**
To prevent games from moving to another monitor upon launch, you can set the desired monitor as your main display in your operating system’s display settings.
11. **Why does the game revert to the main monitor when I switch to windowed mode?**
Some games automatically revert to the main monitor when switching to windowed mode. You may need to repeat the process mentioned above to move the game window back to the desired monitor.
12. **What should I do if the game window disappears when moving it to another monitor?**
If the game window vanishes or isn’t visible on the desired monitor, right-click on the game’s taskbar icon and select “Move.” Then, use the arrow keys on your keyboard to bring the window back into view.
By following the steps outlined in this article and considering the FAQs provided, you’ll be able to effortlessly move fullscreen games to any monitor of your choice. Enjoy your gaming session on the perfect screen!