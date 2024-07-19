Playing video games on a multi-monitor setup can enhance the gaming experience by providing a larger field of view. However, sometimes games may launch on the wrong monitor or fail to switch to your desired display. In this article, we will guide you on how to move a full-screen game to another monitor in a few simple steps.
Method 1: Change Display Settings
One of the easiest ways to move a full-screen game to another monitor is by adjusting the display settings on your computer. Here’s how you can do it:
Step 1:
Right-click on your desktop and select “Display settings” from the drop-down menu.
Step 2:
In the display settings window, scroll down to the “Multiple displays” section.
Step 3:
Under the “Multiple displays” section, you will find the option to choose how you want your displays to be configured. Select “Extend these displays” to use multiple monitors as one large desktop.
Step 4:
Click and drag the numbered displays at the top of the settings window to rearrange them as per their physical position on your desk.
Step 5:
Identify the monitor on which you want to play the game and ensure it is set as the primary display. This will make it the default monitor for launching full-screen applications.
Step 6: **How to move full screen game to other monitor?**
Launch the game you want to move to the other monitor. It should now open on the primary display. If not, proceed to the next method.
Method 2: Using Keyboard Shortcuts
If changing the display settings didn’t work, you can try using keyboard shortcuts to move the game window to the desired monitor. Follow these steps:
Step 1:
Ensure the game window is active by clicking on it or using the ALT+Tab key combination to switch to the game.
Step 2:
Press ALT+Enter to exit full-screen mode and switch the game to windowed mode.
Step 3:
Press the Windows key + Shift + Left/Right arrow key to move the game window to the desired monitor. Keep pressing the arrow key until the game window appears on the intended display.
Step 4:
Once the game window is on the desired monitor, press ALT+Enter again to switch it back to full-screen mode.
FAQs
Q1: Can I move a full-screen game to another monitor without exiting it?
No, moving a full-screen game to another monitor usually requires temporarily switching to windowed mode.
Q2: What if I don’t see the “Display settings” option when right-clicking on the desktop?
If you are using an older version of Windows, you may find the option labeled as “Screen resolution” instead of “Display settings.” The steps should be similar.
Q3: Why does my game always open on the primary monitor?
By default, Windows launches full-screen applications on the primary monitor. Setting your desired display as the primary monitor will ensure games open on that screen.
Q4: What if my game doesn’t have an option to switch to windowed mode?
Unfortunately, some games may not support windowed mode. In that case, you can try using third-party software like “Borderless Gaming” to force the game into windowed mode and move it between monitors.
Q5: Can I move a full-screen game to the second monitor in a dual-monitor setup?
Yes, the methods mentioned in this article work for dual-monitor setups as well.
Q6: Will moving the full-screen game affect its performance?
Moving a full-screen game between monitors should not impact its performance as long as both displays have similar resolutions and refresh rates.
Q7: Can I use these methods to move a game from a monitor to a TV?
Yes, you can use the same methods to move a full-screen game from a monitor to a connected television.
Q8: How do I move a game from a secondary monitor back to the primary one?
Follow the same instructions mentioned in this article to move the game window back to the primary monitor.
Q9: Why does my game window move back to the primary monitor after closing and reopening the game?
Sometimes, the game may remember its window location. To avoid this, set the desired monitor as the primary display before launching the game.
Q10: Are all games compatible with multiple monitors?
Most modern games support multi-monitor setups, but it ultimately depends on the game itself. Check the game’s system requirements or documentation to ensure compatibility.
Q11: Do I need a powerful graphics card for gaming on multiple monitors?
Running games on multiple monitors may require a more capable graphics card to handle the increased display resolution and rendering.
Q12: Can I extend the game across all connected monitors?
Yes, by selecting “Extend these displays” in the “Display settings,” you can extend the game across all connected monitors for a panoramic gaming experience.