Do you find yourself constantly reaching for your mouse to move and resize windows on your computer screen? If so, you’ll be pleased to know that there is a more efficient way to accomplish this task: using your keyboard! In this article, we will explore how you can move a window with the keyboard, eliminating the need for excessive mouse usage and speeding up your workflow.
How to Move a Window with the Keyboard:
Moving a window with the keyboard is a simple and straightforward process. Just follow these steps:
1. **Activate window movement mode.** To begin, press and hold the “Alt” key on your keyboard.
2. **Press and hold the primary mouse button.** While keeping the “Alt” key pressed, use your keyboard’s arrow keys to move the window in the desired direction.
3. **Release the mouse button and the “Alt” key.** Once the window reaches the desired location, let go of both the mouse button and the “Alt” key to finalize the movement.
By following these steps, you can easily relocate any window on your screen without having to rely solely on your mouse.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I move windows between multiple monitors with the keyboard?
No, the keyboard method for moving windows only works within the current monitor. To move a window between monitors, you will need to use your mouse.
2. How can I move a window that is off-screen?
If a window is partially or entirely off-screen, you can still move it using the keyboard. Activate window movement mode and then use the arrow keys until the window becomes visible.
3. Is there a way to resize windows with the keyboard?
Yes, you can resize windows using the keyboard as well. Instead of holding the mouse button, press and hold the “Alt” key while using the arrow keys to resize the window in the desired direction.
4. Does the keyboard method work on all operating systems?
The keyboard method for moving windows works on most operating systems, including Windows, macOS, and Linux.
5. Can I move windows with the keyboard using a laptop’s touchpad?
Yes, if your laptop’s touchpad supports gestures, you can perform the same action as using the primary mouse button by tapping the touchpad with two fingers simultaneously.
6. What if my keyboard doesn’t have arrow keys?
If your keyboard lacks dedicated arrow keys, you can usually utilize the arrow keys on the numeric keypad or use the “Fn” key in combination with other keys that have arrow functions.
7. Are there any alternative methods for moving windows?
Yes, some window managers offer customizable keyboard shortcuts that allow you to move windows using different key combinations according to your preferences.
8. Can I move windows with the keyboard in full-screen mode?
No, in most cases, moving windows with the keyboard is not possible while they are in full-screen mode. You need to exit full-screen mode to move them.
9. Is there a way to move windows precisely using the keyboard?
If you require more precise movements, you may need to resort to using the mouse. The keyboard method is generally more suitable for quick window repositioning.
10. Does the keyboard method work on all types of windows?
Yes, you can move any resizable window, including application windows, file explorer windows, and browser windows, using the keyboard method.
11. Can I move multiple windows simultaneously with the keyboard?
No, the keyboard method allows you to move only one window at a time. To move multiple windows simultaneously, you will need to use your mouse.
12. Is there a keyboard shortcut to bring a hidden window to the front?
Yes, pressing “Alt + Tab” on your keyboard allows you to cycle through your open windows and bring the desired window to the front.