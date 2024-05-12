How to move a window with keyboard Windows 10?

Moving a window using the keyboard can be a useful skill to have when you want to navigate your Windows 10 computer efficiently. While using the mouse is the usual method for moving windows, the keyboard can offer a faster alternative. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to move a window with the keyboard in Windows 10.
Instructions:
1. **Activate the window you want to move**: To begin moving a window, make sure the window you want to move is active. This means that it should be the active window on your computer screen.
2. **Press Alt+Spacebar**: The Alt+Spacebar keyboard shortcut will open the window’s system menu.
3. **Press M**: After opening the window’s system menu, press the ‘M’ key on your keyboard. This will activate the window moving mode.
4. **Use arrow keys to move the window**: Once the window moving mode is activated, you can use the arrow keys on your keyboard to move the window in the desired direction. Each press of an arrow key will move the window a little distance in the corresponding direction.
5. **Press Enter to release the window**: Once you have moved the window to your desired location, press the Enter key on your keyboard to release the window from the moving mode.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I move a window to a different monitor using the keyboard?
Yes, you can move a window to a different monitor by using the Windows key + Shift + Left arrow or Windows key + Shift + Right arrow keyboard shortcuts.
2. Is there a keyboard shortcut to move windows vertically?
No, there is no specific keyboard shortcut to move windows vertically in Windows 10. However, you can use the mouse method or resize the window to achieve the desired vertical position.
3. Can I move a window to a specific position on the screen using the keyboard?
No, the keyboard method does not allow for precise positioning of windows. It moves the window in relatively small increments using the arrow keys.
4. Is there a way to move windows between virtual desktops using the keyboard?
Yes, you can move windows between virtual desktops by pressing the Windows key + Tab to open the Task View, then using the arrow keys to select the desired window and pressing Enter to move it to the selected virtual desktop.
5. Is it possible to move a maximized window using the keyboard?
No, you cannot move a maximized window using the keyboard alone. You need to restore it to a normal window before you can move it with the keyboard.
6. Can I move multiple windows simultaneously using the keyboard?
No, the keyboard method allows you to move only one window at a time. To move multiple windows simultaneously, you will need to use the mouse.
7. What if my keyboard does not have an Alt key?
Most keyboards have an Alt key, but if yours doesn’t, you may need to use an on-screen keyboard or a keyboard remapping tool to perform the Alt+Spacebar keyboard shortcut.
8. Can I move windows using the arrow keys without activating the window moving mode?
No, you need to activate the window moving mode by pressing the ‘M’ key after opening the window’s system menu to be able to move the window using the arrow keys.
9. Is there a way to move windows diagonally using the keyboard?
No, the keyboard method only allows for movements along the vertical and horizontal axes. For diagonal movements, you will need to use the mouse.
10. Can I move a window partially off the screen using the keyboard?
Yes, you can move a window partially off the screen by using the keyboard method. Simply continue moving the window in the desired direction until the desired portion of the window is off the screen.
11. How can I undo a window move using the keyboard?
To undo a window move using the keyboard, press the Esc key before releasing the window. This will cancel the moving mode and revert the window to its original position.
12. Can I move windows with the keyboard in other versions of Windows?
Yes, the keyboard method to move windows works in various versions of Windows, including Windows 7, 8, and 8.1, as well as older versions with minor variations in the keyboard shortcuts.