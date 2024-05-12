How to Move a Game to a Different Monitor?
In today’s multi-monitor setups, it is quite common to have multiple screens connected to your computer. This configuration offers a broader workspace and enhances productivity for many tasks. However, when it comes to gaming, things might get a bit tricky. By default, most games tend to launch on the primary monitor, leaving players wondering how to move the game to a different monitor. In this article, we will guide you through the process of moving a game to a different monitor and provide answers to some commonly asked questions.
How to move a game to a different monitor?
To move a game to a different monitor, follow these steps:
1. Start by launching the game and ensuring it is running in windowed mode. If not, look for an option in the game’s settings to switch to windowed mode.
2. Next, press Alt + Tab on your keyboard to navigate to your desktop while keeping the game running in the background.
3. Now, locate the game’s window on your taskbar, right-click on it, and select Move.
4. While holding the left mouse button, move the game window to the desired monitor.
5. Release the mouse button, and the game window will now appear on the selected monitor.
6. Finally, click anywhere on the screen or press any key to return to the game and continue playing on the new monitor.
**Keep in mind that not all games support windowed mode. In such cases, you may need to explore the game’s settings or consult the game’s online documentation or support forums for potential solutions.**
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I move a game to a different monitor if it is running in fullscreen mode?
Unfortunately, most games running in fullscreen mode cannot be easily moved to a different monitor without changing the display settings within the game itself.
2. What if my game doesn’t have a windowed mode option?
If your game does not have a windowed mode option, you might try using third-party software like Borderless Gaming or Windowed Borderless Gaming to force the game into windowed mode and enable moving it to a different monitor.
3. How can I set a different monitor as my primary monitor?
You can set a different monitor as your primary monitor by going to the Display Settings on your computer. Look for the “Multiple displays” section and select the monitor you want to set as primary. Then, check the box that says “Make this my main display” or a similar option.
4. Is it possible to play games on multiple monitors simultaneously?
Some games do support playing across multiple monitors, allowing for an immersive gaming experience. However, this feature depends on the game itself and is not available in all titles.
5. Will moving a game affect my game progress or settings?
Moving a game to a different monitor will not affect your game progress or settings. It only changes the display location of the game window.
6. What if I want the game to span across multiple monitors?
To span the game across multiple monitors, you will need to enable Eyefinity or Surround mode, depending on your graphics card manufacturer. This feature combines multiple monitors into one virtual display to provide an extended view for games.
7. Can I change the monitor on which a game launches by default?
Changing the monitor on which a game launches by default can be accomplished by setting a different monitor as your primary display. Games generally launch on the primary monitor, so changing it will affect the default launching behavior.
8. Will I experience any performance differences when moving a game to a different monitor?
Moving a game to a different monitor itself does not impact the game’s performance. However, if the additional monitor has a different resolution or refresh rate, you may need to adjust the game settings accordingly for optimal performance.
9. What if my game launches on the wrong monitor every time?
If your game consistently launches on the wrong monitor, you may need to adjust the display settings in the game itself. Look for an option to choose the monitor on which the game should launch.
10. Can I move a game to a different monitor while it is in fullscreen borderless mode?
If your game is running in fullscreen borderless mode, you may be able to move it to a different monitor by using the steps mentioned earlier in this article.
11. Does moving a game to a different monitor affect dual monitor productivity?
No, moving a game to a different monitor does not affect dual monitor productivity. Games are isolated within their own windows, and the change in display location will not affect other applications or monitors.
12. What if my mouse cursor gets stuck on the edge of the screen when moving the game window?
If your mouse cursor gets stuck when moving the game window, try temporarily changing the aspect ratio or resolution of the game to allow more space for cursor movement during the relocation process.
By following these steps and utilizing the suggestions provided, you should now have the necessary knowledge to move a game to a different monitor, ensuring a seamless gaming experience across multiple screens.