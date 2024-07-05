How to move a fullscreen game window to another monitor?
Moving a fullscreen game window to another monitor can sometimes be a bit tricky, but with a few simple steps, you can quickly switch the game window to a different display. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to do it:
1. Check your graphics settings: Before attempting to move the fullscreen game window, ensure that your graphics card supports multiple monitors. Most modern graphics cards do, but it’s better to double-check in your graphics settings or consult the card’s documentation.
2. Enable extended display mode: To successfully move the fullscreen game window to another monitor, you need to enable the extended display mode in your computer settings. This mode allows your computer to recognize multiple displays. To enable it, right-click on your desktop and select “Display settings” (Windows) or “System Preferences > Displays” (Mac). Look for the option to extend displays and enable it.
3. Launch the game in windowed mode: The crucial step to moving a fullscreen game window is to launch the game in windowed mode. Most games provide this option in their graphics or display settings. Run the game and navigate to these settings to enable windowed mode.
4. Move the game window: Once the game is running in windowed mode, you can easily move the game window to the desired monitor. Left-click on the game’s title bar (the top bar of the window) and drag it across to the desired monitor. Release the click to drop the window onto the monitor.
5. Adjust game resolution and settings: After moving the game window to another monitor, you may need to adjust the resolution and graphics settings to match the new display. This step ensures optimal gameplay experience and eliminates any visual glitches that can occur when switching monitors.
6. Switch back to fullscreen mode: If you prefer playing games in fullscreen mode, you can switch back after moving the game window to the desired monitor. Open the in-game settings and look for the option to change display mode. Select fullscreen mode, and the game will adjust to fit the entire screen of the chosen monitor.
7.
FAQ: Can I move a fullscreen game window without switching to windowed mode?
Unfortunately, most games require you to run in windowed mode to move the game window to another monitor.
8.
FAQ: What if the game doesn’t have a windowed mode?
Some games may not provide a built-in windowed mode option. In such cases, you can try using third-party software like Borderless Gaming, which allows you to force games into a borderless fullscreen window.
9.
FAQ: Can I move a fullscreen game window on a different operating system?
Yes, the process of moving a fullscreen game window to another monitor is similar across different operating systems, including Windows, Mac, and Linux. However, the specific steps may vary slightly.
10.
FAQ: Can I move a fullscreen game window between monitors with different resolutions?
Moving a fullscreen game window between monitors with different resolutions may result in misaligned visuals or stretched images. Adjusting the game’s resolution and settings to match the new monitor can help resolve these issues.
11.
FAQ: Why is the game window not moving when I drag it to another monitor?
If you’re unable to move the game window, ensure that the game is running in windowed mode and that your extended display mode is enabled. Additionally, double-check that your displays are properly connected to your computer.
12.
FAQ: Do all games support multiple monitors?
While most modern games do support multiple monitors, some older or less commonly optimized games may not offer this feature. It’s best to check the game’s documentation or online forums to determine if multi-monitor support is available.