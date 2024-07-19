The PlayStation 4 may be primarily designed for gaming with a controller, but did you know that you can also use a mouse and keyboard for certain games and menu navigation? This can make gaming on your PS4 more precise and comfortable, especially if you’re coming from a PC gaming background. In this article, we will guide you on how to set up and use a mouse and keyboard on your PS4.
1. Supported Mice and Keyboards
Before you start, it’s important to note that not all mice and keyboards are compatible with the PS4. To ensure compatibility, you’ll need to look for devices that explicitly mention support for the PlayStation 4 or are labeled as “compatible with consoles.”
2. USB Connection
Using a wired USB connection is the most straightforward way to connect your mouse and keyboard to the PS4. Simply plug in the USB cables from your mouse and keyboard into the available USB ports on your console.
3. Wireless Connection
If you prefer a wireless setup, you can use a wireless mouse and keyboard that comes with a USB receiver. Plug the USB receiver into one of the PS4’s USB ports, and make sure to follow the manufacturer’s instructions to pair the devices.
4. Adjust Mouse Settings
Once your mouse and keyboard are connected, head over to your PS4 settings. From the main menu, go to “Settings” > “Devices” > “Mouse.” Here you can customize settings such as cursor speed and button mappings to suit your preferences.
5. Keyboard Functionality
Unlike the mouse, the keyboard on the PS4 is mainly used for text input rather than gaming controls. You can use it to type messages in games, search the PlayStation Store, or navigate menus.
6. **How to Mouse and Keyboard On PS4?**
To use a mouse and keyboard for gaming on your PS4, it’s important to note that not all games support these input devices. However, several popular games, such as Fortnite and Overwatch, do offer mouse and keyboard support. To use them, simply connect your mouse and keyboard as described above, launch a supported game, and start playing!
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I use any mouse and keyboard on my PS4?
No, not all mice and keyboards are compatible with the PS4. Look for devices that specifically mention support for the PlayStation 4.
2. Do wireless mice and keyboards work on the PS4?
Yes, wireless mice and keyboards can work on the PS4. Ensure they come with a USB receiver and follow the pairing instructions.
3. How can I customize mouse settings on the PS4?
Go to “Settings” > “Devices” > “Mouse” on your PS4 to customize mouse settings such as cursor speed and button mappings.
4. What can I use the keyboard for on the PS4?
The keyboard on the PS4 is mainly used for text input, such as messaging in games, searching the PlayStation Store, or navigating menus.
5. Are there any games that support mouse and keyboard on PS4?
Yes, some popular games like Fortnite and Overwatch support mouse and keyboard input on the PS4.
6. Can I use a Bluetooth mouse and keyboard on the PS4?
No, the PS4 does not support Bluetooth mouse and keyboard functionality. You’ll need to use devices that connect via wired USB or come with a USB receiver.
7. Can I use a gaming keyboard and mouse on the PS4?
Yes, gaming keyboards and mice that are compatible with the PS4 can be used for gaming and other functions.
8. Can I use a third-party adapter to connect a mouse and keyboard?
Using a third-party adapter to connect a mouse and keyboard on the PS4 may work, but it’s not officially supported and can potentially cause compatibility issues.
9. Can I use a mouse and keyboard for web browsing on the PS4?
Yes, a mouse and keyboard can be used for web browsing on the PS4. Simply connect your devices and use the mouse to navigate through web pages.
10. Can I use a gaming mouse with programmable buttons on the PS4?
While some programmable buttons on gaming mice may work on the PS4, the full functionality of these buttons may not be available in all games.
11. Does using a mouse and keyboard give a competitive advantage over controller players in games?
Using a mouse and keyboard can provide more precise and faster controls in certain games, potentially giving an advantage over controller players. However, matchmaking systems in most games often try to pair players using similar input devices.
12. Can I use a mouse and keyboard with other PlayStation consoles like PS3 or PS5?
The ability to use a mouse and keyboard may vary on different PlayStation consoles. While some versions of the PS3 offer limited mouse and keyboard support, the PS5 fully supports mouse and keyboard input for gaming.