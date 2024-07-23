How to monitor sound in OBS?
Monitoring sound in OBS is crucial to ensure that your audio levels are balanced and your stream or recording has clear and high-quality sound. Here’s how you can monitor sound in OBS:
1. Launch OBS and go to the “Settings” tab.
2. Click on the “Audio” tab.
3. Under the “Advanced” section, enable the option “Audio Monitoring”.
4. Select the audio source you want to monitor from the drop-down menu.
5. Click “Apply” and then “OK” to save your settings.
Now, you should be able to monitor the sound from your selected audio source while using OBS.
FAQs on How to monitor sound in OBS
1. How do I monitor sound in OBS while recording or streaming?
To monitor sound in OBS while recording or streaming, follow the steps mentioned above to enable audio monitoring for your selected audio source.
2. Can I monitor multiple audio sources in OBS at the same time?
Unfortunately, OBS only allows you to monitor one audio source at a time. You can switch between audio sources in the settings if needed.
3. Why is it important to monitor sound in OBS?
Monitoring sound in OBS helps you ensure that your audio levels are appropriate, prevent audio clipping, and maintain high-quality sound for your stream or recording.
4. How can I adjust the volume of the monitored sound in OBS?
You can adjust the volume of the monitored sound in OBS by changing the audio levels of the selected source in the audio mixer section of OBS.
5. Is there a way to monitor sound in OBS without affecting the stream or recording?
Yes, enabling audio monitoring in OBS allows you to listen to the sound without affecting the stream or recording audio levels.
6. Can I monitor my microphone sound in OBS while streaming?
Yes, you can monitor your microphone sound in OBS by selecting your microphone as the audio source to monitor in the settings.
7. What should I do if I don’t hear any sound while monitoring in OBS?
If you don’t hear any sound while monitoring in OBS, check your audio devices’ settings, ensure the correct audio source is selected for monitoring, and adjust the volume levels if necessary.
8. How can I monitor game audio in OBS while streaming gameplay?
To monitor game audio in OBS while streaming gameplay, you need to select the audio source where the game audio is coming from, such as your game capture device or desktop audio.
9. Can I use headphones to monitor sound in OBS?
Yes, you can use headphones to monitor sound in OBS by plugging them into your computer’s audio output or using a headphone jack on your audio interface.
10. Is there a way to monitor sound in OBS on a Mac?
Yes, you can monitor sound in OBS on a Mac by following the same steps mentioned above for enabling audio monitoring in the OBS settings.
11. How can I prevent audio feedback when monitoring sound in OBS?
To prevent audio feedback when monitoring sound in OBS, make sure to adjust the volume levels of your audio sources properly, avoid having the microphone too close to speakers, and use headphones for monitoring.
12. Can I monitor sound in OBS without being live or recording?
Yes, you can monitor sound in OBS without being live or recording by simply opening OBS and enabling audio monitoring for the desired audio source without starting a stream or recording.