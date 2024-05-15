How to Monitor Mic in OBS?
Monitoring your microphone in OBS (Open Broadcaster Software) is essential for ensuring a high-quality audio recording or live stream. By monitoring your mic, you can hear yourself in real-time, allowing you to make necessary adjustments to your audio settings. In this article, we will explore the steps to monitor your mic in OBS effectively.
To monitor your microphone in OBS, follow these steps:
Step 1: Launch OBS and select the “Settings” option from the lower-right corner of the screen.
Step 2: In the Settings menu, navigate to the “Audio” tab.
Step 3: Under the “Audio Monitoring” section, select the desired audio device from the “Monitor Device” dropdown menu.
Step 4: Check the box next to “Advanced Audio Properties.”
Step 5: Close the Settings menu and go back to your main OBS screen.
Step 6: Locate the audio mixer section, usually located at the bottom of the screen.
Step 7: In the audio mixer, click on the gear icon next to your microphone input.
Step 8: From the dropdown menu that appears, click on “Advanced Audio Properties.”
Step 9: In the Advanced Audio Properties window, select “Monitor and Output” from the “Monitoring Device” dropdown menu.
Step 10: Click “OK” to save the changes.
Now, your microphone will be monitored, and you will be able to hear yourself in real-time while recording or streaming through OBS.
FAQs:
1. How can I check if my microphone is working in OBS?
You can verify if your microphone is working in OBS by checking the audio levels in the audio mixer section. If you see the audio levels moving when you speak, your microphone is working correctly.
2. Can I adjust the microphone monitoring volume in OBS?
Yes, you can adjust the microphone monitoring volume in OBS by adjusting the volume slider in the audio mixer section. Increase or decrease the volume according to your preference.
3. Can OBS monitor audio from multiple microphones simultaneously?
Yes, OBS can monitor audio from multiple microphones simultaneously. Assign a different audio device to each microphone, and enable monitoring for each device.
4. Is it possible to monitor my mic without hearing any other audio sources?
Yes, in OBS, you can monitor your microphone without hearing any other audio sources by muting all other audio sources in the audio mixer section except for your microphone.
5. Do I need headphones to monitor my microphone in OBS?
Headphones are recommended for monitoring your microphone in OBS to prevent audio feedback. However, you can still monitor your mic using speakers, but it may cause issues if your microphone picks up the audio from the speakers.
6. Can I monitor my microphone while recording, but not during streaming?
Yes, you can choose to monitor your microphone only while recording and disable monitoring during streaming in OBS. Adjust the monitoring settings accordingly in the Advanced Audio Properties window.
7. How do I disable microphone monitoring in OBS?
To disable microphone monitoring in OBS, simply uncheck the “Monitor and Output” option in the Advanced Audio Properties window.
8. Why is it important to monitor my microphone in OBS?
Monitoring your microphone in OBS allows you to hear yourself in real-time, helping you identify any audio issues or adjust microphone settings for optimal sound quality.
9. Can I monitor my microphone on multiple audio devices simultaneously in OBS?
No, OBS only allows monitoring on a single audio device at a time for each microphone. You can switch between audio devices in the Advanced Audio Properties window.
10. How can I troubleshoot if I am not hearing my microphone while monitoring in OBS?
If you’re not hearing your microphone while monitoring in OBS, ensure that your microphone is properly connected, the correct microphone input is selected, and the volume is not muted or too low.
11. Do I have to enable monitoring for every microphone input in OBS?
Yes, if you want to monitor multiple microphone inputs simultaneously in OBS, you have to enable monitoring for each microphone individually.
12. Can I change the monitoring device after starting a recording or stream in OBS?
Unfortunately, you cannot change the monitoring device after starting a recording or stream in OBS. Make sure to set the desired monitoring device before you begin recording or streaming.