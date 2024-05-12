How to monitor impdp progress in oracle?

Oracle’s Data Pump Import (impdp) utility is a powerful tool used for importing data into Oracle databases. When performing large data imports, it is important to be able to monitor the progress of the import process. In this article, we will explore several methods you can use to track the progress of an impdp operation in Oracle.
1. Using the STATUS parameter
One straightforward way to monitor impdp progress is by using the STATUS parameter. By including the STATUS=4 parameter when invoking impdp, the utility will display a progress report at regular intervals throughout the import process. This report provides information about objects being imported, their size, the percentage completed, and the elapsed time.
For example:
impdp user/password DIRECTORY=dpump_dir1 DUMPFILE=expdp_datapump.dmp STATUS=4
2. Querying the database tables
Oracle creates a number of tables in the target database during the impdp operation. These tables store various information, including the current status of the import. By querying these tables, you can retrieve valuable insights about the progress of the import.
To check the progress, you can use the following query:
SELECT round(s.bytes_processed / s.bytes_total * 100, 2) AS "Progress (%)" FROM dba_datapump_jobs j, v$session_longops s WHERE j.job_name = s.target AND j.owner = 'SCHEMA_NAME';
3. Checking the alert log
Another way to monitor the progress of an impdp operation is by checking the database’s alert log. The alert log contains valuable information about the import progress, including any error messages or warnings that may have occurred during the process.
To access the alert log, you can use the following command:
SELECT * FROM v$diag_info WHERE name = 'Diag Trace';
This command will provide you with the location of the alert log file. You can then open the file using a text editor and search for keywords such as “Data Pump” or “import” to find relevant information about the import progress.
4. Using the IMPDP utility’s logging feature
The impdp utility provides a logging feature that allows you to generate a log file containing detailed information about the import process. By enabling logging, you can keep track of the progress and review the log file at any time.
To enable logging, you can use the following command:
impdp user/password DIRECTORY=dpump_dir1 DUMPFILE=expdp_datapump.dmp LOGFILE=impdp_log.log
The log file will provide detailed information about the import progress, including the objects being imported, any errors encountered, and the elapsed time.
5. Monitoring the session
You can also monitor the impdp process by checking the relevant session in Oracle. By querying the V$SESSION_LONGOPS view, you can retrieve information about long-running operations, which includes the impdp process.
To check the progress, you can use the following query:
SELECT round(sofar / totalwork * 100, 2) AS "Progress (%)" FROM v$session_longops WHERE sid = (SELECT sid FROM v$mystat WHERE rownum = 1);
The query will give you the percentage progress of the impdp operation.
6. Checking the job state
Oracle’s Data Pump Import creates a job associated with the impdp process in the database. By querying the DBA_DATAPUMP_JOBS view, you can retrieve information about the job state, which includes the progress of the import.
To check the job state, you can use the following query:
SELECT owner_name, job_name, state, attached_sessions, completed_sessions FROM dba_datapump_jobs WHERE state <> 'NOT RUNNING';
The query will provide you with information about the job state, including the number of attached sessions and completed sessions.
Related FAQs:
1. How can I view the estimated time remaining for an impdp operation?
To view the estimated time remaining for an impdp operation, you can use the V$SESSION_LONGOPS view and calculate the remaining time by considering the progress percentage.
2. Are there any specific privileges required to monitor an impdp operation?
You need to have DBA privileges or the DATAPUMP_EXP_FULL_DATABASE and DATAPUMP_IMP_FULL_DATABASE roles to monitor an impdp operation.
3. Can I monitor the progress of multiple impdp operations simultaneously?
Yes, you can monitor the progress of multiple impdp operations simultaneously by querying the relevant tables or views specific to each job.
4. How often does the impdp STATUS parameter provide updates?
The STATUS parameter provides updates every 10 seconds by default. However, you can change the interval by specifying a different value for the STATUS parameter.
5. Can I monitor the impdp progress remotely?
Yes, you can monitor the impdp progress remotely by connecting to the target database from a remote location and using the monitoring techniques mentioned in this article.
6. Can I pause and resume an impdp operation?
Yes, you can pause an impdp operation by sending an interrupt signal or pressing Ctrl+C. To resume the operation, you can rerun the impdp command with the necessary parameters.
7. What happens if an impdp operation fails?
If an impdp operation fails, you can check the log file or the database’s alert log for error messages. You may need to resolve the issue causing the failure before retrying the import.
8. Can I monitor the progress of an impdp operation from a previous session?
Yes, you can monitor the progress of an impdp operation from a previous session by querying the relevant tables or views associated with the job.
9. How can I track the progress of a specific object during impdp?
To track the progress of a specific object during impdp, you can query the relevant tables or views using the object’s name or identifier.
10. Is it possible to estimate the time remaining without monitoring?
Estimating the time remaining without monitoring is difficult due to the varying factors such as the size of the data being imported and the resources available to the impdp process.
11. Can I monitor the network usage during an impdp operation?
Yes, you can monitor the network usage during an impdp operation by using tools like Oracle Enterprise Manager or third-party network monitoring software.
12. How can I track the progress of an impdp operation if I don’t have DBA privileges?
If you don’t have DBA privileges, you can still monitor the progress of an impdp operation by querying the V$SESSION_LONGOPS view using the necessary filters for your specific impdp process.