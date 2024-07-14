How to monitor CPU usage linux?

Keeping an eye on CPU usage is essential for ensuring the optimal performance of your Linux system. There are several tools and commands available to monitor CPU usage in Linux. In this article, we will explore various methods that you can use to effectively monitor CPU usage on your Linux system.
Using the `top` Command
One of the most common ways to monitor CPU usage in Linux is by using the `top` command. This command provides a real-time view of system processes, including CPU usage. To launch the `top` command, simply open a terminal and type `top`.
Using the `htop` Command
Another popular tool for monitoring CPU usage in Linux is the `htop` command. `htop` is an interactive process viewer that provides a more user-friendly interface compared to `top`. You can install `htop` by running `sudo apt-get install htop` on Debian-based systems.
Using the `mpstat` Command
The `mpstat` command can be used to monitor CPU usage on a per-core basis. This can be useful for identifying processes that are consuming a high amount of CPU resources on specific cores. You can run `mpstat` by typing `mpstat -P ALL`.
Using the `sar` Command
The `sar` command (System Activity Reporter) is another powerful tool for monitoring CPU usage in Linux. It collects, reports, and saves system activity information, including CPU usage. You can install `sar` by running `sudo apt-get install sysstat` on Debian-based systems.
Using the `vmstat` Command
The `vmstat` command can be used to monitor overall system performance, including CPU usage, memory utilization, and I/O activity. Running `vmstat` without any options will display a summary of system statistics since the last reboot.
Using the `pidstat` Command
The `pidstat` command can be used to monitor CPU usage for individual processes. This can help identify processes that are consuming a significant amount of CPU resources. You can run `pidstat` by typing `pidstat -u`.
Using the `nmon` Command
The `nmon` command is a system monitoring tool that can display CPU usage along with memory usage, network activity, and disk I/O statistics. To run `nmon`, simply type `nmon` in a terminal window.
How to monitor CPU usage in Linux?
To monitor CPU usage in Linux, you can use tools like `top`, `htop`, `mpstat`, `sar`, `vmstat`, `pidstat`, and `nmon` to get real-time information on system processes and resource utilization.
How can I check which process is consuming the most CPU?
You can use the `top` command to view the list of processes sorted by CPU usage, with the most CPU-intensive processes displayed at the top.
How can I monitor CPU usage over time?
You can use tools like `sar` or `vmstat` to collect and save system activity information at regular intervals, allowing you to analyze CPU usage trends over time.
What is the difference between `top` and `htop`?
`htop` provides a more user-friendly interface compared to `top` and allows for easier navigation and customization of the display.
Can I monitor CPU usage on a per-core basis?
Yes, you can use tools like `mpstat` to monitor CPU usage on a per-core basis, which can help in identifying processes that are heavily utilizing specific CPU cores.
How can I monitor CPU usage in a remote Linux server?
You can use tools like `ssh` to remotely access a Linux server and run commands like `top`, `htop`, or `nmon` to monitor CPU usage from a different location.
Can I set up alerts for high CPU usage?
Yes, you can use monitoring tools like `Nagios` or `Zabbix` to set up alerts for high CPU usage, which can help in proactive monitoring and troubleshooting.
How can I monitor CPU usage in a GUI environment?
You can use system monitoring applications like `gnome-system-monitor` or `KSysGuard` in a GUI environment to monitor CPU usage along with other system resources.
Is there a way to monitor CPU usage in a containerized environment?
Yes, you can use container monitoring solutions like `Docker Stats` or `cAdvisor` to monitor CPU usage within Docker containers or other containerized environments.
Can I monitor CPU usage on a headless server?
Yes, you can use tools like `top` or `htop` in a terminal-based environment to monitor CPU usage on a headless server without a graphical interface.
How can I monitor CPU temperature along with CPU usage?
You can use tools like `sensors` or `lm-sensors` to monitor CPU temperature, along with monitoring tools like `htop` or `nmon` to check CPU usage simultaneously.
Can I log CPU usage data for analysis?
Yes, you can use tools like `sar` or `sysstat` to collect and save system activity information, including CPU usage data, for further analysis and troubleshooting.