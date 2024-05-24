How to minimise screen using keyboard?

In this digital age, we spend a significant portion of our time in front of screens. Whether it’s working on a computer, browsing the internet, or even watching our favorite shows, screens have become an integral part of our daily lives. However, the constant exposure to screens can sometimes become overwhelming, leading to eye strain and fatigue. To combat this, it’s essential to learn how to minimize screen usage effectively. One simple and efficient way to do this is by utilizing keyboard shortcuts.
How to Minimize Screen Using Keyboard?
To minimize the screen using the keyboard, you can follow these simple steps:
1. Windows: Press the “Windows” key + “D” key simultaneously.
2. Mac: Press the “Command” key + “M” key at the same time.
These keyboard shortcuts minimize all open windows, allowing you to take a break from the screen instantly. It provides a quick way to switch focus or take a breather when you’re overwhelmed by the number of open windows cluttering your desktop.
FAQs about Minimizing Screens Using Keyboard:
1. Can I minimize an active window without minimizing everything?
Yes, you can. On Windows, press “Alt” + “Spacebar,” followed by “N” to minimize an active window. On Mac, press “Command” + “M” to minimize a specific window.
2. How do I maximize a minimized window?
To maximize a minimized window, press “Alt” + “Shift” + “Tab” on Windows. On Mac, use “Command” + “Tab” to cycle through open applications and select the minimized window you want to maximize.
3. Are these shortcuts applicable to all applications?
Yes, these shortcuts work universally across applications, be it a web browser, word processor, or any other software.
4. Can I customize keyboard shortcuts for minimizing windows?
Unfortunately, the built-in keyboard shortcuts for minimizing windows are not customizable. However, some third-party applications or software may allow you to customize shortcuts as per your preference.
5. Can I minimize a window using a single keyboard shortcut?
On Windows, pressing the “Windows” key + the numerical key corresponding to the position of the application on the taskbar is another way to minimize or restore a specific window. Mac does not have an equivalent shortcut for this function.
6. What if I want to minimize a window and keep it open in the taskbar or dock?
On Windows, you can use “Alt” + “F4” to close the window and keep it open in the taskbar. On Mac, pressing “Command” + “H” hides the application and keeps it open in the dock.
7. How do I minimize a fullscreen application or game?
For fullscreen applications or games, the same keyboard shortcuts mentioned earlier may not work. However, most applications have their own specific key combinations for minimizing or switching focus. Check the application’s documentation or settings to find the relevant shortcut.
8. Is there a way to minimize windows using only a mouse?
Yes, you can minimize windows using your mouse by clicking the minimize button located on the top right corner of the window in most applications. However, utilizing keyboard shortcuts can offer a quicker and more efficient way.
9. Can I minimize windows using the taskbar or dock?
Absolutely! You can right-click on a specific window’s taskbar icon (Windows) or dock icon (Mac) and select the “Minimize” option from the context menu to minimize a window.
10. Are these shortcuts applicable when using multiple monitors?
Yes, these keyboard shortcuts work seamlessly on multiple monitors, regardless of the number of screens you use.
11. How can I see all minimized windows at once?
Pressing “Alt” + “Tab” (Windows) or “Command” + “Tab” (Mac) allows you to cycle through all open applications, including minimized windows, helping you switch focus easily.
12. Can I undo a minimized window?
No, once you minimize a window, you cannot undo it using a keyboard shortcut. However, you can quickly maximize it again using the shortcuts mentioned earlier.
By mastering these simple keyboard shortcuts, you can minimize your screen time and prevent eye strain, allowing for a healthier and more productive digital experience. Remember, taking breaks and giving your eyes and mind some respite is crucial in this screen-dominated world.