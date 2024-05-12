How to measure screen size of monitor?

When considering purchasing a new monitor, the screen size is an important factor to consider. Whether you want a smaller display for a compact setup or a larger monitor for more immersive experiences, accurately measuring the screen size is crucial. In this article, we will outline the steps to measure the screen size of a monitor accurately.
Steps to Measure the Screen Size of a Monitor
1. Identify the Aspect Ratio: The first step is to determine the aspect ratio of the monitor, which refers to the proportional relationship between the width and height of the screen.
2. Locate the Measurable Area: Find the bezel-less area of the screen, ignoring any plastic frames surrounding it. Only consider the visible display area.
3. Measure the Diagonal Length: Use a measuring tape or ruler to measure the diagonal length of the screen from one corner to the opposite corner. Ensure that the tape is as straight as possible for an accurate measurement.
4. Convert to Inches (if necessary): If your measurement is in centimeters, convert it to inches by dividing the measurement by 2.54. This will provide the diagonal screen size in inches.
5. Round the Measurement: Round the measurement to the nearest whole number. For example, if you measure 21.5 inches, round it to 22 inches.
6. Read the Manufacturer Specifications: To verify the accuracy of your measurement, consult the manufacturer’s specifications, which can usually be found on the product page or user manual.
7. Consider the Bezel Width: If you want a precise measurement of the active screen display area, subtract the width of the monitor’s bezel from your measurement. This will give you the screen size excluding the bezel area.
8. Account for Curved Monitors: If you have a curved monitor, measure along the curve for a more accurate screen size measurement.
9. Measuring Dual Monitors: For dual monitors, measure each monitor separately and add the screen sizes together to determine the combined total.
10. Ask the Retailer: If you’re still uncertain about the screen size or unable to measure it yourself, reach out to the retailer or manufacturer for assistance.
11. Online Resources: Several online resources provide databases with screen sizes of various monitor models. These can be especially useful if you don’t have access to the physical monitor or its specifications.
12. Seek Professional Assistance: In case you require precise measurements or need assistance with complex setups, consider reaching out to professionals who specialize in monitor installations and measurements.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can screen size be measured in centimeters?
Yes, screen size can be measured in either inches or centimeters, but inches are the most commonly used unit.
2. Is the aspect ratio important when measuring the screen size?
The aspect ratio is not directly related to the screen size but determining it helps in understanding the proportions of the display.
3. How do I measure the screen size if the monitor has a curved display?
Measure along the curve of the display instead of taking a straight measuring tape across it.
4. Do I need to include the monitor’s frame/bezel while measuring?
No, the frame/bezel should be excluded from the measurement. Only measure the visible display area.
5. Why is it necessary to round the measurement?
Rounding the measurement to the nearest whole number simplifies the representation of the screen size.
6. Can I use a measuring tape or ruler to measure my monitor’s screen size accurately?
Yes, a measuring tape or ruler can provide reasonably accurate measurements for most monitors.
7. Are there manufacturer specifications available for all monitors?
Manufacturer specifications are usually available, but they may not be readily accessible for older or lesser-known monitor brands or models.
8. How can I accurately measure the screen size of a multi-monitor setup?
Measure each monitor separately and add the screen sizes together to determine the combined total.
9. Is there a standard location to find the manufacturer’s specifications?
Manufacturer’s specifications can usually be found on the product page, user manual, or by contacting the manufacturer.
10. What if my measurement doesn’t match the screen size mentioned in the specifications?
If there is a discrepancy between your measurement and the manufacturer’s specifications, consider double-checking your measurement and excluding the monitor’s bezel.
11. Can I measure the screen size without physical access to the monitor?
Online resources offer databases with various monitor screen sizes, which can be helpful if you don’t have access to the physical monitor.
12. Can professionals assist in measuring complex monitor setups?
Yes, professionals specializing in monitor installations and measurements can provide precise measurements and assistance for complex setups.