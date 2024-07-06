One of the key advantages of using a Mac is its extensive list of keyboard shortcuts that can enhance your productivity and efficiency. Maximizing windows on your Mac is one particular task that can be accomplished with a simple keyboard shortcut. In this article, we will explore the answer to the question, “How to maximize window Mac keyboard shortcut?” along with some related frequently asked questions.
How to Maximize Window Mac Keyboard Shortcut?
The answer is simple. To maximize a window on your Mac using a keyboard shortcut, press the “Control” key and the “Command” key along with the “F” key. This will instantly maximize the active window and fit it to your screen.
Now that we have addressed the primary question, let’s dive into some frequently asked questions about maximizing windows on Mac using keyboard shortcuts:
1. How do I minimize a window using a keyboard shortcut on Mac?
To minimize the active window, simply press the “Control” key and the “Command” key along with the “M” key.
2. Can I maximize a window while keeping the menu bar visible?
Yes, you can. Instead of using the “Control + Command + F” shortcut, use the “Option” key along with the “Command” key and the “F” key. This will maximize the window without hiding the menu bar.
3. Is there a keyboard shortcut to maximize a window to full-screen mode?
Indeed, there is. Press the “Control + Command + F” key combination to maximize a window to full-screen mode.
4. How can I toggle between window sizes using the keyboard?
To toggle between the standard size and the previously set size of a window, press the “Option” key along with the “Command” key and the “M” key.
5. Can I maximize multiple windows at once using a keyboard shortcut?
Unfortunately, there isn’t a native keyboard shortcut to maximize multiple windows simultaneously. However, you can use third-party apps like Moom or Spectacle to achieve this functionality.
6. Is there a way to maximize windows on Mac using a mouse instead of a keyboard?
Yes, you can maximize a window by double-clicking on its title bar. This is especially helpful if you prefer using a mouse over keyboard shortcuts.
7. How do I restore a maximized window to its original size?
To restore a maximized window to its original size, press the “Control” key and the “Command” key along with the “F” key again.
8. Can I maximize a window on Mac without using the green button in the title bar?
Yes, you can maximize a window without using the green button in the title bar by pressing the “Control + Command + F” keyboard shortcut.
9. Is it possible to customize the keyboard shortcut for maximizing windows on Mac?
Unfortunately, macOS does not provide a built-in method to customize keyboard shortcuts for maximizing windows. However, you can use third-party tools like Karabiner Elements to remap keys and create a custom shortcut.
10. How do I undo a window maximize on Mac?
To undo a window maximize and revert it to its previous size, press the “Control” key and the “Command” key along with the “F” key again.
11. Can I maximize a window to a specific size using a keyboard shortcut?
No, the default keyboard shortcuts on Mac do not allow you to maximize a window to a specific size. However, third-party apps like BetterSnapTool or Magnet provide this functionality.
12. Is there a way to maximize a window without using any keyboard shortcuts?
Yes, you can manually drag the edges of a window to resize it and make it fill the screen without using any keyboard shortcuts. Simply click and drag the edges of the window until it covers the full screen area.
In conclusion, knowing the keyboard shortcut to maximize windows on your Mac can significantly improve your workflow and save you time. By utilizing these shortcuts, you can quickly maximize, minimize, and restore windows with ease.