How to maximize computer screen with keyboard?
Maximizing your computer screen can greatly improve your productivity and allow you to view more content at once. While most people use their mouse to maximize the screen, you can achieve this with just a few simple keyboard shortcuts. In this article, we will discuss how to maximize your computer screen using your keyboard, along with some frequently asked questions regarding this topic.
Here are the steps to maximize your computer screen with a keyboard:
1. Start by ensuring that you have the active window that you want to maximize in focus.
2. Press the “Windows” key on your keyboard, usually located between the “Ctrl” and “Alt” keys.
3. While holding down the “Windows” key, press the right arrow key to snap the active window to the right side of the screen.
4. Your window will now occupy the right half of the screen.
5. Now, simultaneously press the “Windows” key and the up arrow key to maximize the size of the active window across your screen.
6. Voilà! Your computer screen is now maximized using just the keyboard.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. How do I minimize a window using the keyboard?
To minimize a window, press the “Windows” key and the down arrow key simultaneously.
2. Can I maximize multiple windows at once?
No, the keyboard shortcut mentioned above maximizes one window at a time. However, you can repeat the process for different windows.
3. What if I want to maximize the window to the left side of the screen?
Instead of pressing the right arrow key, press the left arrow key while holding down the “Windows” key.
4. Is there an alternative keyboard shortcut to maximize windows?
Yes, you can press “Alt” and the spacebar keys simultaneously, followed by pressing the letter “X” to maximize the active window.
5. Can I use these keyboard shortcuts on macOS?
No, the mentioned keyboard shortcuts are specific to Windows operating system. However, macOS has its own keyboard shortcuts to maximize windows.
6. Are there any other ways to maximize a window?
Yes, you can double-click on the title bar of any window to maximize it. This can be achieved using the mouse or a touchpad.
7. What do I do if my keyboard doesn’t have a dedicated Windows key?
On some keyboards, the Windows key might be replaced by the Command key. In that case, use the Command key instead of the Windows key for these shortcuts.
8. How can I restore a maximized window to its previous size?
Press the “Windows” key and down arrow key simultaneously to restore a maximized window to its previous size.
9. Can I customize these keyboard shortcuts?
Yes, you can modify or assign your own keyboard shortcuts through the Windows settings. Look for the “Keyboard” or “Shortcuts” sections in the settings menu.
10. What should I do if the keyboard shortcuts are not working?
Ensure that you are pressing the correct keys simultaneously and the active window is in focus. If the issue persists, try restarting your computer.
11. Is there a way to maximize a window without covering the taskbar?
While the mentioned keyboard shortcuts cover the taskbar, you can auto-hide the taskbar in the Windows settings to have more screen real estate.
12. Can I snap windows to specific corners of the screen?
Yes, you can snap windows to the upper-left, upper-right, lower-left, or lower-right corners by combining the “Windows” key with the respective arrow keys.
In conclusion, maximizing your computer screen with just the keyboard is a convenient and efficient way to view and work with multiple windows simultaneously. By following the simple steps mentioned above, you can easily maximize any window and make the most of your screen real estate.