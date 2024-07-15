How to manually update ps4 with usb?

The PlayStation 4 (PS4) is an incredible gaming console that offers a range of features and functionalities. To ensure optimal performance, Sony periodically releases software updates for the PS4. While these updates are often downloadable directly through the internet, there may be instances where you encounter network issues or prefer to update your console using a USB drive. In this article, we will guide you through the steps of manually updating your PS4 using a USB drive.
Getting Started
Before we dive into the steps, you will need to prepare a few things:
1. A USB storage device: Make sure you have a USB drive with at least 1.1 GB of free space available. It’s important to note that the USB drive must be formatted to either FAT32 or exFAT file systems.
2. A stable internet connection: While this method bypasses the need for an internet connection, you may still need it to download the latest PS4 update from Sony’s official website.
The Steps to Manually Update PS4 with USB:
Now that you have everything ready, follow these steps to manually update your PS4 using a USB drive:
1. Visit Sony’s official website: Open your preferred web browser and visit the PlayStation support website at https://www.playstation.com/en-us/support/system-updates/ps4/.
2. Download the latest update: On the support page, you will find the latest PS4 update available for download. Make sure to choose the correct update that corresponds to your PS4 model.
3. Create the update folder: Connect your USB drive to your computer and create a new folder named “PS4” (in uppercase). Inside the “PS4” folder, create another folder named “UPDATE” (in uppercase).
4. Transfer the update file: After downloading the latest PS4 update from Sony’s website, transfer the downloaded file (e.g., PS4UPDATE.PUP) to the “UPDATE” folder on your USB drive. Ensure the file is in the correct folder and has not been extracted.
5. Safely remove the USB drive: Once the update file is successfully copied to the USB drive, safely eject it from your computer.
6. Prepare your PS4: Turn on your PS4 console and access the Safe Mode menu by holding down the power button until you hear a second beep. This usually takes around seven seconds.
7. Connect the USB drive: Connect the USB drive to one of the USB ports on the front of your PS4.
How to manually update PS4 with USB?
8. Select “Initialize PS4 (Reinstall System Software)”: In the PS4 Safe Mode menu, navigate to option 7: “Initialize PS4 (Reinstall System Software)” and press the X button.
9. Follow the on-screen instructions: Read the information carefully and proceed to the next steps by following the on-screen instructions.
10. Select the update file: The PS4 console will search for and detect the update file on the USB drive. Once detected, select the update file and press the X button to start the update process.
11. Wait for the update to complete: The PS4 will initiate the update installation process. It may take a while, so be patient and ensure your console remains connected to a stable power source.
12. Restart your PS4: Once the update is complete, the PS4 will automatically restart. After restarting, your PS4 will be updated with the latest system software version.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I use any USB drive to manually update my PS4?
No, you must use a USB drive that is formatted to either FAT32 or exFAT file systems.
2. Can I download the PS4 update on my PC through a different website?
It is highly recommended to download PS4 updates only from Sony’s official website to ensure authenticity and avoid potential issues.
3. Can I update my PS4 using a USB drive without an internet connection?
Yes, this method allows you to update your PS4 offline using a USB drive, which can come in handy if you have limited or no internet access.
4. What should I do if my PS4 does not detect the update file on the USB drive?
Ensure that the update file is placed in the correct folder on the USB drive. Double-check that the file has not been extracted and the folder structure is as follows: PS4 > UPDATE > PS4UPDATE.PUP.
5. Can I pause or cancel the update process once it has started?
No, once the update process starts, it cannot be paused or canceled. It is important to let the process complete to avoid any potential issues.
6. Will my installed games and saved data be deleted during the manual update?
No, performing a manual update will not delete your games or saved data. However, it is always a good practice to back up your important data regularly.
7. Do I need to be signed in to my PSN account to perform a manual update?
No, you do not need to be signed in to your PSN account to perform a manual update. The update process is independent of user accounts.
8. Can I use a USB drive that contains other files or data for the update?
No, it is recommended to use a USB drive solely dedicated to the PS4 update. Remove any other files or data to ensure a smooth update process.
9. How can I check the current system software version on my PS4?
On your PS4 home screen, go to “Settings” > “System” > “System Information” to check the current system software version.
10. Can I use a USB drive with less than 1.1 GB of free space?
No, the USB drive must have at least 1.1 GB of free space available to accommodate the PS4 update file.
11. Is it possible to revert to an older system software version after updating?
No, once your PS4 is updated to a newer system software version, it is not possible to revert to an older version.
12. How often should I update my PS4?
It is recommended to regularly check for and install the latest system software updates to ensure optimal performance and security for your PS4.