How to Manually Turn On PC from Motherboard?
When it comes to turning on your PC, the power button located on the front of the case is typically used for this purpose. However, there may be instances where you need to manually turn on your PC directly from the motherboard. Whether it’s because the power button is not functioning properly or you simply prefer this method, below are the steps to manually turn on your PC from the motherboard.
**To manually turn on your PC from the motherboard, follow these steps:**
Step 1: Ensure that your PC is plugged into a power source and that the power supply unit (PSU) is switched on.
Step 2: Locate the front panel header on your motherboard. This is a group of pins, usually located at the bottom-right corner of the motherboard.
Step 3: Identify the power switch pins on the front panel header. These pins are labeled “PWR_SW” or similar and are often found near the bottom part of the header.
Step 4: Take a small screwdriver or another conductive object and carefully touch both power switch pins simultaneously. This action simulates pressing the power button and will turn on your PC.
Step 5: Once the PC is turned on, you should hear fans spinning and see the power indicator lights come to life. At this point, you can remove the conductive object from the power switch pins.
Now that you know how to manually turn on your PC from the motherboard, let’s address some frequently asked questions related to this topic.
1. Can manually turning on the PC from the motherboard cause any damage?
No, manually turning on your PC from the motherboard does not pose any damage risk. It simply bypasses the actual power button.
2. What other reasons might someone want to manually turn on their PC from the motherboard?
Some users prefer this method because it can help troubleshoot a faulty power button or if it’s difficult to access the external power button.
3. Is there a way to turn off the PC using this method as well?
No, manually turning on the PC from the motherboard does not provide a way to turn it off. You will need to use the operating system’s shutdown option or turn off the power supply unit.
4. Can I use any conductive object to simulate pressing the power button?
Yes, as long as the object is conductive, like a small screwdriver, it should work. Avoid using anything that could cause damage, such as sharp objects or objects with an electrical charge.
5. What should I do if I accidentally touch the wrong pins?
If you accidentally touch the wrong pins and nothing happens, don’t worry. Simply try again by touching the correct pins simultaneously.
6. Is this method specific to certain motherboard models or manufacturers?
No, this method is generally applicable to most desktop motherboards, regardless of the model or manufacturer.
7. Can I use this method to turn on a laptop?
No, this method is only applicable to desktop PCs. Laptops have different hardware configurations and do not have the same motherboard layout.
8. Can I still use the power button on the front of the case after using this method?
Yes, the power button on the case should still function as usual even after manually turning on the PC from the motherboard.
9. Can I turn on the PC if the power supply unit is switched off?
No, the power supply unit needs to be switched on in order for this method to work. Ensure that the power supply unit is switched on before attempting to manually turn on the PC from the motherboard.
10. Is it possible to remap the power switch pins on the motherboard?
In some cases, it is possible to remap the power switch pins on the motherboard. However, this process requires advanced knowledge and should be done cautiously to avoid damaging the motherboard.
11. Can I use this method if my motherboard does not have a dedicated front panel header?
If your motherboard does not have a dedicated front panel header, it may not be possible to manually turn on the PC from the motherboard using this method. Consult the motherboard documentation or contact the manufacturer for further assistance.
12. Will manually turning on the PC from the motherboard void the warranty?
No, manually turning on the PC from the motherboard does not void the warranty of the PC or the motherboard, as long as it is done without causing any damage to the hardware. However, it is always recommended to consult the manufacturer’s warranty terms for specific information.