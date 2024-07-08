In today’s fast-paced digital world, laptops have become an essential tool for both work and leisure. One of the most crucial components of any laptop is its keyboard. But what do you do when your keyboard suddenly stops working? Don’t fret! This article will guide you through the steps to make your keyboard work on your laptop again.
Why is my laptop keyboard not working?
There could be several reasons behind your laptop keyboard not working. It could be a hardware issue, such as a loose connection or a faulty keyboard, or a software issue like outdated drivers or a corrupted operating system.
How to make your keyboard work on your laptop?
The following solutions can help you resolve the issue and make your keyboard work on your laptop:
1. Restart your laptop
Sometimes, a simple restart is all it takes to fix the issue. Restart your laptop and check if the keyboard starts working again.
2. Update keyboard driver
An outdated or incompatible keyboard driver can prevent your keyboard from functioning correctly. Go to your laptop manufacturer’s website and download the latest keyboard driver for your specific model.
3. Check for physical damage
Inspect your keyboard for any physical damage, such as spills or loose keys. If you find any damage, you may need to replace the keyboard or seek professional assistance.
4. Reinstall keyboard driver
If updating the driver didn’t work, try reinstalling it. Right-click on the Start menu, select “Device Manager”, expand the “Keyboards” category, right-click on your keyboard, and choose “Uninstall device”. Restart your laptop, and Windows will automatically reinstall the driver.
5. Run the Keyboard Troubleshooter
Windows has a built-in Keyboard Troubleshooter that can help identify and fix keyboard-related issues. Press the Windows key, type “troubleshoot”, and select “Troubleshoot settings”. Then, click on “Keyboard” and follow the on-screen instructions.
6. Check for malware
Malware or viruses can cause various system issues, including keyboard problems. Run a full scan using reliable antivirus software to detect and remove any malicious programs.
7. Enable the keyboard in BIOS
If your laptop’s keyboard is not working even before Windows starts, there might be a BIOS setting disabling it. Restart your laptop, enter the BIOS settings by pressing the designated key (usually Del, F2, or Esc), navigate to the “Advanced” or “Device Configuration” section, and ensure the keyboard is enabled.
8. Use an external keyboard
If none of the above solutions work, you can connect an external USB keyboard to your laptop and use it as an alternative until you fix the issue or replace the internal keyboard.
9. Perform a system restore
If the keyboard stopped working after a recent software installation or update, performing a system restore to revert your laptop to a previous state may resolve the issue.
10. Test the keyboard on another laptop
To determine if the problem lies with your laptop’s keyboard or with the laptop itself, connect your keyboard to another laptop and see if it works. If it does, the issue is likely with your laptop and not the keyboard.
11. Reset your laptop
If all else fails, consider resetting your laptop to its factory settings. However, remember that this option will erase all your data, so be sure to back up your important files before proceeding.
12. Seek professional help
If you have tried all the above troubleshooting steps and your laptop keyboard still doesn’t work, it’s time to seek professional assistance. Contact your laptop manufacturer’s customer support or take it to a certified technician for further diagnosis and repair.
Hopefully, these steps will help you make your keyboard work on your laptop, allowing you to continue using your device seamlessly. Remember to exercise caution and seek technical help if you’re unsure about any of the steps mentioned above. Happy typing!