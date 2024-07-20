With the rise of modern flat keyboards, many people miss the satisfying clickety-clack sounds that old-school mechanical keyboards used to make. These audible feedbacks not only evoke nostalgia but also provide a sense of assurance that each keystroke has been registered. If you’re longing for that classic typewriter feel, fear not! In this article, we will guide you through the steps on how to make your keyboard click again.
Mechanical Keyboards: The Classic Click
One guaranteed way to get that satisfying keyboard click back is by using a mechanical keyboard. Unlike their modern counterparts, mechanical keyboards have individual mechanical switches under each keycap, which are responsible for the tactile feedback and the audible click. They come in different types like Cherry MX, ALPS, or Topre switches, each offering a unique feel and sound. So, if you’re looking for that definitive click, invest in a mechanical keyboard.
Adding Keycap Dampeners
If purchasing a new keyboard is not an option, consider adding keycap dampeners. These are small rubber O-rings that can be placed beneath the keycaps. They create a cushioning effect, reducing the travel distance of the key and muting the sound. While it won’t provide the same pronounced click, it can help enhance typing experience without making too much noise.
Clean Your Keyboard
Dirt and debris can accumulate between your keys, affecting their tactile feedback and sound. Cleaning your keyboard regularly can revive its clickiness. Use a can of compressed air to blow away the dust, and then wipe down the keys with a gentle cleaning solution. Be sure to follow the manufacturer’s recommendations for cleaning procedures.
Adjust Typing Force
Sometimes, the lack of audible feedback could be due to typing too softly. Mechanical keyboards often require a certain amount of force to activate the switches fully. To make your keyboard click, type with a bit more intention and press the keys with slightly more force.
Use Typing Sound Apps
While it may not replicate the precise tactile feedback, using typing sound apps can give you a virtual auditory experience of the old typewriters. These apps play customizable click sounds as you type, adding a touch of nostalgia to your keyboarding experience.
Replace Keycaps
Consider replacing your keycaps. Some keycap sets are designed to produce a louder and more pronounced sound when pressed. Look for keycaps made from materials like ABS or PBT, which can have a significant impact on the sound and feel.
Opt for a Clicky Switch
If you’re up for a keyboard modification, consider swapping out the switches. Clicky switches, like Cherry MX Blue or Razer Green, are known for their audible click sound. However, this requires desoldering the existing switches and soldering the new ones, so it’s recommended for more advanced users.
Apply Lubrication
Lubricating the mechanical switches can enhance their smoothness and potentially modify the sound they produce. However, it’s a delicate task that requires disassembling the keyboard and applying lubricant to each switch. It’s best to research and follow specific instructions for your keyboard model.
Replace Switch Springs
Switch springs within mechanical switches greatly contribute to the tactile feedback and sound. Replacing the stock springs with heavier ones can make them feel more responsive and generate a louder click.
Try a Keyboard Silencing Kit
If you want the best of both worlds, there are silencing kits available that can reduce the noise of your mechanical keyboard while still providing some clickiness. These kits often consist of dampening foam or rings that sit between the switch and the keycap, reducing noise without sacrificing the tactile feel.
Experiment with Keycap Profiles
Different keycap profiles, such as OEM, Cherry, or SA, can alter the sound and feel of your keyboard. Try out various profiles to find the one that delivers the desired clickiness to your liking.
Purchase a Mechanical Switch Tester
If you’re new to mechanical keyboards or unsure about which switch type suits you best, consider buying a switch tester. These compact devices come with a variety of switches, allowing you to test different types and decide which one provides the desired click sound and feel.
Is it possible to make any keyboard click?
No, not all keyboards are designed to produce an audible clicking sound. Flat membrane keyboards or scissor switches lack the mechanism to generate that signature clicking feedback. If you’re after the satisfaction of a clicky keyboard, it’s best to opt for a mechanical keyboard or explore the tips mentioned above to enhance your existing keyboard’s sound.
How do mechanical keyboards work?
Mechanical keyboards use individual switches under each key that are activated by physical force when pressed. These switches contain metal contacts that complete an electrical circuit, registering a keystroke. The physical mechanism of the switch also produces the tactile feedback and sound.
Are mechanical keyboards better than flat keyboards?
The preference for mechanical keyboards or flat keyboards is subjective. Mechanical keyboards are loved for their tactile and audible feedback, durability, and customization options. Meanwhile, flat keyboards are often more compact, quieter, and suitable for lighter typists. It ultimately depends on personal preference and typing style.
Do mechanical keyboards improve typing speed?
While mechanical keyboards may not directly improve typing speed, the tactile feedback and distinct click can provide more assurance and reduce the chances of missed keystrokes. This reassurance can contribute to overall typing accuracy and potentially result in improvements in typing speed over time.
Which mechanical switch is the clickiest?
Cherry MX Blue switches are widely known for their “clicky” and tactile feedback. They feature a distinct click sound and a tactile bump that provides a satisfying typing experience. Razer Green switches are also comparable in terms of clickiness.
Can I modify any keyboard to make it click?
In most cases, it is difficult to modify non-mechanical keyboards to produce a clicking sound. Flat membrane and scissor switch keyboards lack the necessary components and mechanism to generate this specific type of feedback. Mechanical keyboards are the best starting point if you want to achieve that satisfying click.