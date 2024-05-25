If you find your iPhone keyboard takes up too much space on your screen and want to make it smaller for easier typing or to have more visibility of your content, you’re in luck! In this article, we’ll show you various methods to make your iPhone keyboard smaller. So, let’s dive right in!
Using One-Handed Keyboard Mode
One of the easiest ways to make your iPhone keyboard smaller is by enabling the one-handed keyboard mode. This feature is available on iPhones with larger screens, such as the iPhone X, XR, XS, and XS Max. Here’s how to make your iPhone keyboard smaller using one-handed keyboard mode:
1. **Open the Settings app** on your iPhone.
2. Scroll down and tap on **Keyboard**.
3. Select **One-Handed Keyboard**.
4. Choose either the left-handed or right-handed option based on your preference.
5. Tap outside the keyboard area to exit the settings.
Once you’ve completed these steps, you can easily switch between one-handed mode and the regular keyboard by tapping on the arrow icon located at the bottom corner of your keyboard.
Adjusting Keyboard Size with Display Zoom
Another way to make your iPhone keyboard smaller is by changing the display zoom settings on your device. Here’s how you can do it:
1. Launch the **Settings** app on your iPhone.
2. Tap on **Display & Brightness**.
3. Select **View**.
4. Choose **Zoomed**.
5. Tap on **Set**.
6. Your iPhone will restart to apply the new display zoom settings.
By adjusting the display zoom, the entire user interface on your iPhone, including the keyboard, will become more compact, taking up less space on your screen.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. How can I switch the keyboard back to regular size?
To switch the keyboard back to the regular size, go to **Settings**, then **Keyboard**, and toggle off the one-handed keyboard mode.
2. Can I make the keyboard size smaller on older iPhone models?
Unfortunately, the one-handed keyboard mode is only available on iPhones with larger screens. However, you can still adjust the display zoom to make the keyboard a bit smaller on older iPhone models.
3. Will making the keyboard smaller affect my typing accuracy?
While it may take some adjustment to get used to a smaller keyboard, it shouldn’t significantly affect your typing accuracy once you adapt to the new size.
4. Can I customize the keyboard size to a specific dimension?
No, the keyboard sizing options provided by Apple are limited, and you can only choose from the available settings.
5. How do I restore the original display zoom settings on my iPhone?
To restore the original display zoom settings, navigate to **Settings**, then **Display & Brightness**, and select **Standard**. Your iPhone will restart to apply the changes.
6. Will enabling the one-handed keyboard mode impact other aspects of my iPhone’s user interface?
Enabling one-handed keyboard mode primarily affects the keyboard’s size and position, so it won’t have any major impact on other areas of your iPhone’s user interface.
7. Can I use the one-handed keyboard mode in any app?
Yes, you can use the one-handed keyboard mode in any app that requires text input, including messaging apps, email, social media, and more.
8. Is there a way to make the keyboard size smaller temporarily without changing any settings?
If you want to temporarily make the keyboard smaller, you can pinch the keyboard with two fingers and drag them closer together. This gesture reduces the keyboard size until you release your fingers.
9. Are there any third-party apps that allow further customization of the iPhone keyboard size?
While Apple restricts the customization options for the built-in keyboard, some third-party apps might offer alternative keyboards with more sizing options. You can explore the App Store to find such apps.
10. How can I quickly switch between keyboard modes?
To quickly switch between regular and one-handed mode, tap and hold the emoji or globe icon on your keyboard, then select the desired keyboard mode from the pop-up menu.
11. Does adjusting the keyboard size affect landscape mode as well?
Yes, when you adjust the keyboard size using the methods mentioned above, it applies to both portrait and landscape modes on your iPhone.
12. Can I use the one-handed keyboard mode with third-party keyboards?
The one-handed keyboard mode is only compatible with the built-in Apple keyboard. Hence, it is not available for use with third-party keyboards.